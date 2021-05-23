Cryptocurrency : ADA drops 50% in a week, perfect buying opportunity?

Compartir

Cardano (ADA) has had an impressive run since 2020. Its native token has rocketed past two major price marks at $ 1 and $ 2. Due to the recent Bitcoin price pullback, investors might have another chance to buy. ADA before a major milestone is implemented.

ADA is trading at $ 1.48 with small losses on the daily chart and a 22% correction over the past week. On the monthly chart, the native Cardano token is still posting a 22.1% gain.

ADA in downtrend on the daily chart. Source: ADAUSDT Tradingview

As part of its Goguen era, Cardano has rolled out several updates with 2 Hard Fork Combinator events, “Mary” and “Allegra”. Now, Input-Output Global (IOG) has been conducting a stress test for the HFC components “Alonzo” and the smart contract platform that will be implemented with this event, Plutus.

According to the latest IOG update, the Plutus team has been working to improve specific elements of the platform to allow “constant space contract instances.” Thus, the Plutus smart contract will have reduced the “redundant events” captured and stored on the platform.

The Marlowe team, a programming language that will simplify the process of using smart contracts in Cardano, has focused on integrating with the Plutus application backend (PAB). Simultaneously, they have worked on the website design and developer documentation.

Cardano’s Alonzo on track for implementation

One of the main reasons why Cardano could have seen such a rally is due to the expectations of Plutus and its smart contract capabilities. DeFi boomed during the summer of 2020 and more competitors, such as Binance Smart Chain and Polkadot, have emerged and received positive feedback from users.

Cardano could be a more decentralized, secure and profitable transaction. Cardano inventor and IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson recently gave an interview for crypto news website Cryptobriefing. Hoskinson confirmed that IOG will launch a Pioneer Testnet “soon.”

This phase will last for two months. Plutus will undergo a “feature freeze” at the end of June and will be a final step before its implementation. According to the CEO of IOG, developers are already working on the dApps:

It will take between four and six weeks to make the hard fork and activate the smart contracts for the main network. We also started the Plutus Pioneer Program, where we are training over 1,000 developers who have expressed an interest in writing decentralized applications (dApps) on Cardano.

Hoskinson added that the new Cardano ecosystem will have dApps with various use cases, such as NFT marketplaces, decentralized exchanges, lending and lending platforms, oracles, stablecoins, and others. The platform will provide tools to migrate projects from Ethereum to Cardano (ADA). On this topic, Hoskinson said:

We are finalizing fixes with two dozen different dApps or platforms. That will happen for the next 180 days. It costs a bit to start that conversation (…). Usually the conversation is not an explicit migration from Ethereum to Cardano. Instead, what we’ve seen across the industry is that projects want to become multi-chain.

With Bitcoin’s dominance in a downtrend, after falling below 40%, and altcoins performing negatively, investors could seize the moment to ‘buy the dip’. The crash came before the full implementation of Plutus with “Alonzo” pushed new users to the platform.