Cryptocurrency : Aave’s price reaches its three-week high thanks to the debut of “Aave Pro”

On Tuesday, the price of altcoin Aave approached its three-week high. Aided by the prospects for its foray into the mainstream market by launching an institutional lending platform.

Dubbed Aave Pro, the platform hopes to become an “authorized liquidity protocol” by offering fintech institutions, companies and clients access to decentralized financing (DeFi). That said, I would follow strict regulations when recruiting participants. Making sure your Ethereum addresses are on a safe list after a thorough Know Your Customer process.

Aave Pro would launch with liquidity pools of Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), and its own token, Aave.

The Aave price responded positively to its institutional adoption. As soon as the rumor was made public on Sunday, the AAVE / USD pair started trending higher, to the point of breaking above $ 344 for the first time since June 14. At its second-quarter low, the pair was changing hands for about $ 165, up 108%. Currently, the price ranges between USD 325, growing 9.78% in the last 24 hours.

European Central Bank Vice President Says Crypto Assets Are Not A Threat To Financial Stability

For the vice president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Luis de Guindos, crypto assets do not represent a risk to financial stability at this time. This was revealed during a course in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, in Madrid, called ‘Spain, Europe and Freedom’.

According to an article in Bolsamanía that echoed the aforementioned course, Luis de Guindo said: “They do not pose a risk to financial stability at this time.” And, he recalled that the volatility of Bitcoin in recent times has not had an impact with turbulence in the markets.

However, de Guindo also said that he would not recommend investing in these types of crypto assets, considering that they are not serious investment alternatives according to his point of view.

DeFi’s Uniswap v3 release went live

As one of the most anticipated deployments in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry, Uniswap v3 went live on May 5. The upgrade was aimed at greater capital efficiency and better flexibility for liquidity providers.

The Uniswap v3 concept includes features such as concentrated liquidity, which enables liquidity providers (LP). Allocating your capital in certain price ranges rather than spreading liquidity across the price curve. As well as multi-tier fee systems that help LPs adjust to varying degrees of risk.

The launch of Uniswap v3 sparked discussions in the crypto community – while some people were hoping that the new version of the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) would be a game changer in the DeFi sector. Others expressed skepticism about whether the “higher capital efficiency” policy would serve a broader user base. Or if it would only attract the wealthiest market makers.

BarnBridge introduces an application that automatically rebalances ERC-20 tokens held in a user’s portfolio

The decentralized financial protocol BarnBridge has introduced an application that allows users to automate the management of positions between assets based on Ethereum.

On July 5, BarnBridge announced its second app, called “SMART Exposure.” The application allows users to passively maintain a certain weighting between the assets of a specific ERC-20 token pair through automatic rebalancing.

The application has been launched on the Ethereum mainnet with support for Wrapped Ethereum (WETH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), and USD Coin (USDC) in pairs weighted in either 75/25 or 50/50 ratios. It will also roll out on the Polygon network in the coming weeks.

