Cryptocurrency : AAVE turns bullish after a major launch. Where is the price heading?

The Aave protocol continues to grow, and now with the recent launch of the Pro version, the price of its native token has managed to turn bullish for the short term.

At the time of this writing, AAVE is trading at $ 305.66, accumulating a gain of 12.40% in the last 7 days.

The market capitalization of the token is $ 3,920 million which makes it the 26th largest crypto asset according to the Crypto Online ranking.

This decentralized application has a total blocked value of $ 8,000 million, thus being the 2nd largest in this segment.

Launch of Aave Pro was the main bullish catalyst

The AAVE token has recovered close to 85% from its recent low of $ 165 reached on June 22. The gains were driven by the depletion of sellers across the crypto market, but primarily thanks to the launch of Aave Pro.

With the new product, Aave offers an authorized liquidity protocol, available for use by institutions, companies and fintech clients.

To do this, it would follow strict regulations to be able to incorporate said participants, ensuring that their ETH addresses are on a safe list, which will be achieved through an exhaustive process to know the client.

Without a doubt, this is the main catalyst for positivism around the token. And the most important thing is that the bullish behavior is only a product of speculation; We can still see bigger gains when adoption growth is a reality.

Short-term technical analysis of key levels

When we review the AAVE vs USDT daily chart, we quickly identify a clear short-term uptrend, made up of increasingly higher lows and highs.

Yesterday the price managed to make support again at $ 291.31. If this continues, we would see a new resistance challenge at $ 338.89, but this time to cross it and open the way to buying up to $ 406.00.

To think about sales, the support at $ 291.31 must be lost, which can open the way to sales up to a minimum of $ 250.85. Even with this, the bulls may quickly apply pressure. Further down the next support is at $ 230.42.

At the moment, the bullish scenario is the most likely to happen for AAVE.

AAVE vs USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView.

Medium-term trend has not yet been recovered

Despite recent good gains, the price is still unable to regain its medium / long-term uptrend.

However, the exhaustion signal that sellers showed after failing to break through the previous low at $ 206.81 was a good first sign of a possible bottom of the slide.

It is still necessary to watch that this level of support remains, otherwise we will be seeing a broader correction.

The current behavior seems to indicate that we could see some selling in the next few days, but it would only be to gain momentum and finally break through the resistance at $ 365.08, which would herald the bullish resumption of AAVE in the medium term.

AAVE has not yet managed to recover its uptrend in the medium term. Chart Source: TradingView.

