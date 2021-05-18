Cryptocurrency : AAVE resists Elon Musk effect and rises to new all-time high

While much of the market continues to be engulfed in a bearish wave promoted by Elon Musk, there are some that continue to jump higher. One of those is AAVE, who just hit an all-time high, driven by good fundamentals.

AAVE is trading at the time of writing at $ 614.87, accumulating a gain of 7.39% in the last 24 hours.

This token works as the governance of the Aave protocol, this being the 3rd largest DeFi by blocked value.

Shortly before the CEO of Tesla wreaked havoc, the price of this token remained tilted upward for several days; However, it was not possible to completely escape the negativism, and it ended up correcting up to 16% on May 15.

Now we see a fully recovered price, being much more resistant to the sudden downward pressure by the Elon Musk effect.

Even with the recent all-time high of $ 670.48, AAVE is still having trouble fully trending again.

From the daily price chart, we see how we should still see an effective break of the resistance at $ 595.70 to confirm that the bulls have resumed the trend.

AAVE daily chart after marking a new all-time high. Source: TradingView.

Fundamentals defended AAVE and took it to a new all-time high

Before the crypto market turned bearish in the short term, Stani Kulechov, founder of Aave, had revealed the construction of a private pool for institutional investors, which is apparently driving positivism in the token market.

It’s a private pool for institutions that are still practicing before aping into DeFi – stani.eth 👻 = (⬤_⬤) = 👻 (@StaniKulechov) May 12, 2021

Stani pointed out that the pool serves as an emulator for investors who want to get used to Aave’s loan services, without having to enter the DeFi ecosystem.

Currently this decentralized protocol has more than $ 13,000 million of locked value, which makes it quite strong in the face of adversities such as the FUD unleashed with the publications of Elon Musk.

AAVE token price analysis and forecast

Looking at the weekly chart of this token, we realize that the current behavior may be signifying the resumption of the trend in the medium term.

With the bullish jump of the last days, AAVE managed to break the immediate resistance at $ 473.38, which meant the escape of a lateral range of more than 3 months, which worked as a break after a long bullish rally.

The picture seems quite clear. After a long period of rest and retracement towards the 61.8% Fibonacci, now AAVE is ready to mark a new all-time high away from the current zone.

We are still seeing the price of this token with some problems to resume the trend effectively. Resistance at $ 628.65 is hampering intentions, but for now the odds remain on the bulls’ side.

The first target is $ 777 (-27% Fibo), but I think this will most likely fall short. So it seems a better idea to look at $ 983.43 (-61.8%).

To think about selling, we should first see the break of the support at $ 354.98, a very unlikely scenario right now.

All our publications are informative in nature, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

