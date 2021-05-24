Cryptocurrency : Aave, Compound, Decentraland and Yearn are now added to the eToro platform

Users of multi-asset brokerage firm eToro have more reason to be optimistic as the company opens its platform to four new crypto assets. eToro announced that it has launched the cryptocurrencies Aave, Yearn, Compound and Decentraland on its platform.

DeFi protocols get a boost from popular platforms

One of the four newcomers to the Compound platform is a decentralized lending platform built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. It recently announced its gateway chain, which allows cross-chain collaterals outside of the Ethereum network.

Another newcomer to the Aave (AAVE / USD) platform works like Uniswap (UNI / USD), as both are decentralized protocols that allow trading via self-executing smart contracts.

The platform brings together both users and borrowers, with the possibility of obtaining passive income through interest payments. Aave supports a wider variety of services, unlike Compound, which recently added more features.

Decentraland (MANA / USD) and Yearn (YFI / USD) are less popular, but their adoption is growing rapidly. Yearn is another player in the DeFi space, but he offers a unique feature. YFI, its governance token, has a limited offering. This makes it less prone to inflation, unlike other cryptocurrencies.

On the other hand, Decentraland is an Ethereum-based platform that works based on the purchase and sale of digital real estate using MANA, its native token.

eToro remains unfazed despite the market crash

The additions come despite the recent depth of the market, with many crypto assets losing a large chunk of their value recently. Some crypto assets have lost as much as 40% in the last week as the market continues to experience a dip.

It didn’t stop eToro from continuing its expansion plans after adding Uniswap and Chainlink to the platform last month. The same month, the platform added IOTA to offer more diversity to users. eToro is the world’s leading social investment network.