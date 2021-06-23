Cryptocurrency : A university in Paraguay will accept payments in bitcoin and ether

Key facts:

The students of the establishment will be able to pay for their studies with cryptocurrencies from August.

With more than 30 years of history, the UAP seeks to modernize its offer and improve its services.

The American University of Paraguay, with headquarters in Asunción, Ciudad del Este and Encarnación, reported through its social networks that it will accept payments with cryptocurrencies. Thus, the entity’s students will be able to pay tuition, monthly fees and other services with bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH).

The news was released through a publication on the institution’s official Twitter account. «Since August 1, you can pay all your fees with CRYPTOCURRENCY. We are taking an important step towards innovation ”, was the message that accompanied the post.

In principle, the initiative was very well received by the public. For example, in a Facebook post one user commented: “Excellent initiative. Something they could add to consolidate the use of this currency is to give talks about it. Many people are interested in how it works and how to use it. Also, there were other messages similar to this one.

The American University of Paraguay, an institution with more than 30 years of history, offers professional degrees, masters and courses and diplomas. In addition, it offers students the possibility of carrying out their practices in their own laboratories and has a platform to study various of their careers online.

Paraguay gradually adopts bitcoin

The acceptance of payments in cryptocurrencies in Paraguay is growing little by little. In mid-June, CriptoNoticias reported on the decision of a night entertainment company to accept bitcoin and other crypto assets in 24 of its establishments starting in July.

In addition, since the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador became known, Paraguay has been one of the countries in which there has been most talk of taking a similar course. In large part, this is due to the initiative of a legislator who promised to present a project in July, a fact also reported by this medium.