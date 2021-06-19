Cryptocurrency : A study by the UK regulator shows that up to 2.3 million adults own cryptocurrencies

Compartir

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has released the latest report on crypto awareness among UK adults. The study shows that up to 2.3 million UK adults own cryptocurrencies.

The research has been based on “increased public interest and media coverage, coupled with the continued growth of the cryptocurrency market, including high cryptocurrency prices.”

The study finds that the level of consciousness has generally increased. Up to 78% of UK adults heard of cryptocurrencies compared to 73% of knowledge last year. According to the FCA report on this year’s study. Also, more UK adults own cryptocurrencies. There are up to about 2.3 million, while in 2020 there were about 1.9 million.

Additionally, average holdings in currency figures increase from £ 260 to £ 300. C ryptocurrency exchanges are ranked as the most prominent place to acquire cryptocurrencies. The report also highlights that respondents change their minds, with minors viewing cryptocurrencies as a gamble.

In order of acceptance, Bitcoin is the most invested digital currency, followed by embattled XRP, with Ethereum ranking third. However, despite the bullish findings, the FCA found that the level of awareness is waning, a scenario that suggests that many investors do not understand what they are engaging in.

However, the number of UK crypto investors continues to invest in digital assets, despite ongoing fears of a regulatory crackdown by the country’s watchdog.

Cryptocurrencies are attracting the attention of the international community, with Bitcoin (BTC) championing growth at the behest of the largest institutional and retail purchase of the digital asset. The moment impacts most altcoins, which along with Bitcoin, were emerging to their new all-time highs recently.

Image Source: Shutterstock