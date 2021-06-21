Cryptocurrency : A review of the most important news of the week Will there be a new Bitcoin rally?

Many are the estimates that were made how far Bitcoin could go this year. But, nevertheless, there are some models that allow us to get closer to a slightly more accurate vision. And, one of them is the S2F model, or stock-to-flow created by PlanB.

PlanB is now pointing to the possibility of the second stage of Bitcoin’s bull rally being a reality. To echo his expectation, he has taken to Twitter and presented what could be one of the most optimistic data for the Bitcoin community.

The S2F is now targeting a value mark of almost half a million dollars by the year 2022. By the end of the year, Bitcoin is also poised to increase more than $ 100,000 according to the same data. Interestingly, the data also seems to copy the 2013 bull run.

Robert Kiyosaki: “Bitcoin will fall to $ 24,000”

The influential financier, Robert Kiyosaki predicted the biggest fall in the history of the world. He indicated that the price of Bitcoin would drop to $ 24,000 A terrifying forecast!

In particular, this is possibly in reference to recent news of more stimulus aid from the US government.

To recall, in December 2020, Robert Kiyosaki advised buying Bitcoin. Until its price exceeded $ 20,000 and predicted the growth of the first cryptocurrency to $ 50,000.

Bitcoin crashing. Good news. Getting ready to buy more. Remember the problem is not Elon Musk or Bitcoin. The problems are the Fed, Treasury, and Biden. Gold, silver and Bitcoin are the solutions. Take care. – therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) May 14, 2021

Charles Hoskinson: Why should Elon Musk invest in Cardano?

IOHK CEO and Cardano (ADA) founder, Charles Hoskinson, during his participation in the Lex Fridman podcast highlighted the main reasons why Tesla CEO Elon Musk should invest in Cardano instead of Bitcoin. For his part, he also indicated that Dogecoin could fade.

The first argument about putting Cardano on Bitcoin was sustainability and carbon neutrality. Another reason he highlighted putting Cardano on Bitcoin was that BTC has “programming limitations” which prevents it from doing “interesting, unique and attractive things.

Professional basketball league in Canada to offer its players salaries in Bitcoin

Canada’s professional men’s basketball league, Elite Canadian Basketball (CEBL), is taking a step towards digital currency adoption after announcing that it will start offering Bitcoin salary to its players.

CEBL announced a partnership with Bitbuy this week. A Toronto-based cryptocurrency platform, which will allow the league to pay athletes a portion of their salaries in Bitcoin. Basketball players will be able to request the conversion of part of their remuneration from Canadian dollars to cryptocurrency.

Mark Cuban calls for stablecoins to be regulated after Iron Finance

Billionaire investor and DeFi supporter Mark Cuban has called for stablecoins to be regulated after losing money in what he called a “slap on the wrist” in the Iron Finance protocol.

According to Iron Finance, the partially collateralized stablecoin project was the subject of a “historic bank panic” that caused the price of the IRON stablecoin to disengage from its backing. As a consequence, the price of Iron’s native token TITAN plunged nearly 100% in two days from its all-time high of $ 64.04.

Bitcoin is causing a paradigm shift, according to Novogratz

Cryptocurrency billionaire prophet Mike Novogratz claimed that Bitcoin’s true value lies in the growing social acceptance it has achieved.

Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, had a live chat with rapper Sir Robert Bryson Hall, known as Logic, on Twitch, in which he touted the technology on which Bitcoin is based, but said it would be worthless if no one will believe in its potential.

In the informal conversation, he said that he was in the United States armed forces – where he had the character of Tom Cruise in Top Gun as a model – and recalled how he entered the world of cryptocurrency investments, after the global crisis of 2009, that It caused the fall of several financial entities.

