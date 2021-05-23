Cryptocurrency : A plaque commemorates Bitcoin Pizza Day

Bitcoin Pizza Day has gone down in the history of the crypto world as one of its most iconic days. And, the purchase of two pizzas for 10,000 bitcoins is the best example of how much the cryptocurrency ecosystem has grown since its birth in 2008. For this reason, a plaque commemorates Bitcoin Pizza Day in the pizzeria where they were made, as shown by Documenting Bitcoin in the Tweet of the day:

The importance of Bitcoin Pizza Day

For some a curiosity, for others a sample of the development of the crypto world, Bitcoin Pizza Day has achieved great notoriety in recent years. This day celebrates the date of the first purchase made with bitcoins. When on May 22, 2010, BitcoinTalk forum user Laszlo Hanyecz offered 10,000 BTC to anyone who bought two pizzas from him and delivered them to his home in Jacksonville, Florida.

I’m willing to pay 10,000 bitcoins for a couple of pizzas. Maybe two large ones so you have leftovers for the next day. I like to have leftover pizza to snack on later. You can make the pizza yourself and bring it to my house or order it for me from a delivery, but what I’m really looking for is to get food delivered in exchange for BTC where I don’t have to order or prepare it myself, something like ordering a breakfast plate in a hotel or something like that, they just bring you something to eat and you are happy! ”Hanyecz wrote.

Although today this decision may seem crazy to us, the truth is that at the time it was totally logical. Well, during its first few years of existence, Bitcoin was barely worth a few pennies, and it was by no means certain that it would ever be worth more than that. Which, of course, does not prevent the crypto community today from celebrating this day as a reminder of the development that BTC has had since then.

Papa John’s Commemorates Bitcoin Pizza Day

“This plaque is found at Papa John’s in Jacksonville, Florida.”

Thus, even the Papa John’s pizzeria where the two pizzas were cooked celebrates this day with a commemorative plaque. Demonstrating not only the importance that it has for crypto users, but the influence that cryptocurrencies are gaining outside the crypto community.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related