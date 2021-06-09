Cryptocurrency : A bitcoin is on its way to the moon

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Bitcoin is taking off, this time literally.

The Man in the Moon could soon get into the Bitcoin business. Because the space company Astrobotic and the cryptocurrency exchange BitMex plan to transport a hardware wallet with one BTC to the terrestrial satellite.

The US American Astrobotic develops robots for the aerospace industry. With the Peregrine-1, the company will send its first commercial lunar landing vehicle into space in November. In addition to NASA equipment, according to the website, the device also carries commercial cargo and said Bitcoin.

The hardware wallet in which the cooperation partners want to place the Bitcoin on the moon is in the form of a coin. On it are the current hash rate, the year, and a BTC quote, recorded by inventor Satoshi Nakamoto. The crypto moon mission announcement reads:

The coin will be listed as a registered payload in the Peregrine Manifesto-1 and will remain on the lunar surface until picked up by an enterprising soul. You will have a public vanity address that will allow anyone interested to attend your redemption or add some sats if you feel generous.

Bitcoin knowing the moon is a novelty. However, the cryptocurrency №1 has already left the precincts of the Earth’s atmosphere, at least in digital form. Because the British company SpaceChain carried out a BTC transaction last year in which the ISS participated as a network node.

PS: You can support me free to through ALL of these links and earn some crypto / money yourself! https://allmylinks.com/zealdorn

Disclaimer: These lines are not a substitute for investment advice, investments in the crypto market are made at your own risk. Invest only what you are willing to lose. I receive commissions for purchases made through the links in this publication.