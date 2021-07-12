Cryptocurrency : 93,000 users fell victim to fake crypto mining apps | Invezz

The crypto industry continues to attract the interest of millions of traders and investors. It now has an estimated market capitalization of more than $ 2 trillion. However, this has given scammers windows of opportunity to launch their attacks against unsuspecting victims. They continued to improve their game to fool users.

A recent report revealed that around 93,000 people have become victims of a recent fraud campaign on a fake cryptocurrency mining app. According to security researchers at Lookout Threat Lab, victims lost around $ 350,000 to the dubious actions of the scammers.

Some of the applications are in the Google Play Store.

Lookout pointed out that there are around 200 Android apps, and around 26 of them on Google Pay offer cryptocurrency mining services in the cloud.

Many of them preach that they genuinely provide these services for a fee, but in the real sense, they are there to scam users, the researchers noted.

The scammers claim that the fees are for cryptocurrency mining payments. The researchers also found that Cloud Transit and Bit Transit are two of the top brands promoting fraudulent encryption apps.

Threat actors reportedly designed the apps to target those with interests in cryptocurrencies.

Users warned against downloading such apps.

In addition to advertising bogus crypto mining services, the apps were displaying bogus minimum account balances to mislead users.

The researchers also explained why the applications have been able to function without any suspicion on the part of users. Lookout stated,

These apps could go unnoticed because they don’t do anything malicious.

They are typically projectiles designed to lure users who have been caught up in the cryptocurrency craze and “raise money for services that don’t exist,” the researchers noted.

Lookout warned that hundreds of these bogus apps are available from third-party app stores for download, so users should be very careful when downloading such apps.

