Cryptocurrency : $ 83K Bitcoin Price On Cards After Data Shows BTC Whales Bought The Drop

When Bitcoin (BTC) tested the $ 43,000 support for the third day in a row, the whales bought the drop in derivatives exchanges. While there has been no significant price change, the Bitcoin futures premium reached its lowest level in six months. This indicator coincides with December 11, 2020, when Bitcoin reached a low of $ 17,600 just 10 days after hitting an all-time high of $ 19,915.

Bitcoin / USD price on Coinbase, December 2020. Source: TradingView

In December 2020, derivatives action triggered a 95% rally in 23 days, pushing Bitcoin to a new high of $ 42,000. In addition to the futures premium cap, rumors of potentially damaging US regulation played a central role in the market slowdown in both cases.

Regulatory uncertainties are back in the spotlight

On this occasion, the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Janet Yellen, declared at the Summit of the Council of Executive Directors of the Washington Square Journal on May 4 that:

“There are problems related to money laundering, the Bank Secrecy Law, the use of digital currencies for illicit payments, consumer protection and the like.”

On May 6, the chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, presented to Congress the idea of ​​providing more regulatory oversight to the crypto space. Gensler said:

“Right now, there is no market regulator around these crypto exchanges and therefore there really is no protection against fraud or manipulation.”

Adding to the regulatory haze, on May 11, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a warning to investors noting the risks of mutual funds that have exposure to Bitcoin futures.

OKEx 3-Month Bitcoin Futures Annualized Premium, Dec 2020. Source: Skew

When Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $ 19,915 on December 1 and the futures premium spiked above 15%, the premium reacted to the price correction. Although the 8% low appears to be close to the previous month’s average, it is very modest considering that Bitcoin had recovered 90% in two months.

Note that as soon as the $ 17,600 level proved its strength, the futures premium spiked to 15%, indicating optimism.

OKEx 3-Month Bitcoin Futures Annualized Premium, May 2021. Source: Skew

The current situation started differently, as the market has been overly optimistic from the start. However, the situation changed dramatically over the past week, as Bitcoin fell 26%. This move caused the futures premium to hit its lowest level in six months at 8%.

The whales aggressively bought under $ 43,000

However, the bearish sentiment on May 17 lasted for a very short period, as the whales finally decided it was time to buy the dip.

The long-to-short indicator of the major traders is calculated using the consolidated positions of clients, including margin, perpetual and futures contracts. This metric provides a broader view of the effective net position of professional traders by collecting data from multiple markets.

Top Bitcoin Long-to-Short Ratio Traders on OKEx. Source: Bybt

The major traders on OKEx went from a long-to-short ratio of 1.62 on May 16 to a peak of 2.74 as Bitcoin tested the $ 43,000 support in the early hours of May 17. These data indicate that whales and market makers had long positions almost three times as large. than shorts, which is very rare.

While your bullish bet remains, it indicates a complete pattern from the previous week. Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy also collected another $ 10 million worth of Bitcoin at an average price of $ 43,663.

Although it might be too early to declare that the correction phase is over, there appears to be enough evidence regarding the futures premium bottom and intense whale buying activity below $ 43,000.

If history repeats itself and a 95% rally follows suit, Bitcoin could hit $ 83,000 by mid-June.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.