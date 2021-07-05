Cryptocurrency : 7 biggest bitcoin heists in history

The history of Bitcoin has been marked by great milestones, mysteries, iconic figures and a growth in adoption that has attracted even its biggest detractors. However, not everything has been positive. As a strong money with prospects for a sustained increase in value, bitcoin (BTC) has attracted large investors. Also, countless scammers, hackers, and thieves.

The history of big thefts of BTC us has left multi-million dollar balances of losses, although the value of each theft in dollars depends on the price of the cryptocurrency at the time.

If we define thefts based on bitcoins and not on their exchange value in dollars, the perspective changes completely. The supply of BTC is limited, and there may only be 21 million units in total. Therefore, the theft of tens of thousands of bitcoins represents a high percentage of all circulating coins.

Among the five largest robberies in history alone, criminals have accessed around 1 million BTC. That is, about 5% of the bitcoins that can be issued in total.

7. Bitstamp (about 19,000 BTC in 2015)

When much of the world was celebrating the arrival of a new year, for the universe of bitcoin exchanges the arrival of 2015 brought with it one of the largest thefts of BTC in history.

On January 4 of that year, Bitstamp announced the theft of “less than 19,000 BTC”, without specifying the final amount stolen. Through a hack, the exchange’s wallet system was compromised, as the company itself revealed at the time. As of the date of the robbery, the figure equaled just over $ 5 million. Now, with BTC over $ 33,000, that theft would be more than 627 million dollars, as can be seen in the CriptoNoticias price calculator.

“This gap represents a small fraction of Bitstamp’s total bitcoin reserves, the vast majority of which are kept in secure offline cold storage systems,” said the exchange at the time, cited by Coindesk.

After this robbery, Bitstamp managed to recover and stay afloat. Today, remains one of the most recognized exchanges in the bitcoin ecosystem and other cryptocurrencies, in addition to being a reference for the price of BTC.

Likewise, the exchange is among the top 20 in the world, with daily trade volumes over $ 200 million, as LiveCoinWatch shows for the last 24 hours.

More than 200 million dollars are traded on Bitstamp daily. Source: LiveCoinWatch.

More than 5 years after this incident, Bitstamp included in its offer an insurance policy that protects user funds and covers them against losses due to theft or fraud, as reported by CriptoNoticias last October

6. Bitfloor (24,000 BTC in 2012)

Based in New York, United States, Bitfloor was a bitcoin exchange during the early days of cryptocurrency trading. In September 2012, the platform’s founder, Roman Shtylman, reported the theft of some 24,000 bitcoins (about $ 260,000 at the time and more than $ 800 million today).

Through the BitcoinTalk forum, the executive stated that an attacker managed to obtain a copy of the private keys of his exchange’s wallets, after hacking into their servers. «Using these keys they were able to transfer the coins. This attack took away the vast majority of the coins that BitFloor had on hand, ”Shtylman added.

The story of BitFloor has not had the same happy ending as Bitstamp. In April 2013, the site closed. Unlike the notification of the theft, this time it was not made public, but rather an email was sent to the users of the platform, as we can see in another BitcoinTalk thread.

5. Bitcoinica (43,000 BTC in 2012)

Shortly before the Bitfloor case, the victim was Bitcoinica. The attacker, in this case, also gained access to the private keys of the exchange’s wallets after violating the hosting service on which the website operated.

Through BitcoinTalk, the list of addresses accessed by the attackers was published. Almost a dozen of them were emptied, with the theft of amounts of between 2,000 and up to 20,000 bitcoins. In total, the figure reached 43,554 BTC.

Bitcoinica also did not recover from this theft. That same year, the company ceased activities and went down in history. At the time of the robbery, the fiat equivalent was about $ 215,000. Now it would be close to 1.5 billion dollars.

4. WoToken (46,000 BTC in 2020)

The year 2020 presented us with a ponzi scheme that managed to get hold of the equivalent of more than 1,000 million dollars in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, having attracted more than 700,000 people to its alleged investment platform.

Although WoToken came to light that year, the scam took place between 2018 and 2019. In the short time that the scheme operated, its creators managed to keep about 46,000 BTC, according to the report reviewed in CritptoNoticias.

WoToken offered very high returns on investment for its clients, thanks to the operations of a so-called “trading algorithm” that was responsible for extracting revenue from its clients’ deposits. In the reality, the payments that actually occurred came from the money of other investors.

The scam operators were arrested by Chinese authorities and sentenced to prison in October 2020.

3. Africrypt (69,000 BTC in 2021)

The most recent of the robberies on our list occurred in South Africa in June 2021. On this occasion, those affected were users of a bitcoin investment platform called Africrypt.

Initially, the disappearance of its two founders, the brothers Ameer and Raees Cajee, was reported. With them, some 69,000 bitcoins also disappeared from the platform’s coffers.

It all started in mid-April, when Ameer notified users about an alleged hack in which funds would have been lost. However, certain details of the notification raised the alarms of Africrypt’s most skeptical customers. Especially the fact that they were asked not to report the theft to the authorities.

Ameer and Raees Cajee, co-founders of Africrypt. Source: The South African.

A handful of those clients hired the services of a law firm to handle the case and investigate what happened. Over the next several weeks, attorneys tried unsuccessfully to locate the brothers.

Shortly after this news was known, Raees reappeared in the public eye, maintained the allegation that there was a hack and assured that both he and his brother would return to South Africa to attend a court summons on July 19.

2. Bitfinex (120,000 BTC in 2016)

Another exchange that remains to date, despite having suffered a very high theft a few years ago, is Bitfinex. On August 2, 2016, the company notified on its blog the discovery of a security breach that affected several of their BTC wallets.

Total, the attack ended up costing the platform 119,756 bitcoins. Zane Tackett, the Director of Community and Product Development at Bitfinex, confirmed the amount through a post in the Bitcoin community on the social network Reddit, as reported by this newspaper.

Only bitcoin wallets were compromised during the attack. Other cryptocurrencies traded on the exchange were not stolen in the process.

Bitfinex remains to this day one of the main cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, with more than 300 million dollars moving daily throughout this year 2021, according to data from LiveCoinWatch.

1. Mt. Gox 2 (744,000 BTC in 2014)

In its history, the pioneer among Bitcoin exchanges, Mt. Gox, suffered a couple of thefts of thousands of bitcoins. However, the second of these is probably the worst case of all time.

So far it is. In view of the amount of BTC stolen from the platform and the sustained increase in the price of the cryptocurrency, it seems unlikely that we will see again. a theft of more than 744,000 BTC, as happened to this exchange house in 2014.

According to an audit, the theft had been going on steadily long before the loss of all those bitcoins was reported. The founder of the exchange house, Mark Karpèles, has been accused of being behind the disappearance of the BTC. There are still theories that support that it was a hack, while others point to a great fraud. To date, reimbursement plans for those affected are still being discussed.

If the theft had occurred today, we would not only be talking about the biggest loss of BTC but in fiat: the figure would be equivalent to more than 25,000 million dollars, with the price of bitcoin over $ 34,000 this Saturday, July 3, 2021. And in this case, another 25,000 BTC stolen from the same platform in 2011 are not being counted.

This amount is much higher than the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of dozens of countries, among which we can highlight Honduras, El Salvador and countless African, Caribbean and Asian nations, according to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development .