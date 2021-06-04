Cryptocurrency : 69,000 Potentially Out of Pocket in Alleged South Korea Swap Scam

Compartir

Source: Adobe / papii

Many more South Korean investors than previously thought appear to have been sucked into an alleged crypto scam revolving around the crypto exchange. V Global.

As reported last month, police said that “mainly retirees and housewives” had been victims of the alleged fraud. Officers in Seoul and elsewhere swept 22 locations, including exchange offices and the homes of their executives.

Police initially feared that some 40,000 people may have deposited their fiat and crypto money into the exchange’s wallets and bank accounts, but according to Maeil Kyungjae, the latest police figures show a much higher estimate, with some 69,000 investors believed who have invested their funds on the platform.

A 31-year-old man surnamed Lee is believed to be the main mastermind behind the platform, which has so far not responded to requests for comment from Cryptonews.com.

Lee was reportedly investigated as part of a criminal investigation into the use of illegal multi-level marketing (MLM) methods while working at another non-vanished national crypto exchange in the summer of 2020.

The V Global website appears to be functioning normally, with trade posts updated on June 2, but the police investigation is not mentioned.

Police believe financial damages could be as high as $ 3.4 billion, while a group of 130 exchange clients have filed a class action lawsuit against the exchange with the South Gyeonggi Province Police Agency, and a law firm that represents the group and files charges against three executives. and employees, including Lee.

Police say that in August last year, the exchange began holding in-person “briefings” aimed at recruiting new members in a seven-tier pyramid-shaped investment model.

Potential investors, the officials said, were told that if they invested $ 5,400 as a stake, they could expect to get returns of more than $ 16,000 in “a short period of time.” Investors were also told that they could earn thousands of dollars in rewards by recruiting new members for the platform.

A national police chief was quoted as saying that 60 people had been charged with related crimes, while officers were still examining evidence seized during raids last month, with some $ 215 million worth of assets already seized from V Global.

Asia Kyungjae quoted a 50-year-old woman who claimed to be a client of V Global, as saying that she had decided to invest around $ 40,000 in the exchange on the advice of “a married couple living next door.” Soon after, he realized that he was unable to withdraw his funds on demand and had been denied the lucrative rewards he was initially promised.

