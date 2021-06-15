Cryptocurrency : 60CENT PROTOCOL: How To Buy ‘Hood Driven’ Cryptocurrency

If you are a crypto investor, or just an intrigued observer of the crypto market, you have likely noticed the myriad of altcoin projects that have hit the space in recent years. However, not all offer value to the token holder, and many are fundamentally flawed to begin with.

So what do we do with the latest hot altcoin, 60CENT? In this article we delve into what it is, its long-term investment prospects, and we also list the two best places to buy 60CENT crypto in the UK and elsewhere.

How and where to buy 60CENT crypto online

The best place to buy 60CENT tokens, or any other cryptocurrency, is an online cryptocurrency broker. While many cryptocurrency investors use decentralized exchanges (DEX), we believe that brokers offer a simple, low-fee way to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, regardless of your previous investment experience.

So, here are our top two picks:

What is the 60CENT coin?

You may have checked the 60CENT website and if you have, the section about the company, while bold and interesting, is unclear. So, let’s demystify the entire value proposition for you.

60CENT is a community-powered token that runs on Binance Smart Chain. It has a substantial current supply, a self-build liquidity pool, and estimated tentative goals. Regarding tokenomics:

2,000,000,000,000,000 total supply, of which 40% goes to the community 50% goes to the burned portfolio 3% goes to platform marketing 3% goes to private sale 4% goes to the development team behind the project .

There is a 10% tax on each transaction using 60CENT, of which:

5% of rewards to token holders including burned wallet 3% goes to liquidity pool 2% will be used for marketing purposes.

This is a healthy crypto ecosystem and the ‘gangster’ community seems ready to continue its growth.

Should I buy a 60CENT coin?

If you want to invest in an early stage cryptocurrency project with a lot of growth potential, 60CENT could be an interesting option. Its true core value remains to be seen, and we are not sure how successful it may be in the long term, but we are huge fans of the health and brand building tokenomic framework that is at stake here.

However, investing in an alt currency at an early stage always carries serious risks, and this is especially true because the founders of 60CENT have not yet been misled. Just make sure you’re not investing money that you can’t afford to lose, and that you’ve done your own due diligence before getting involved.

Price prediction 60CENT

60 cents. No, we are just kidding.

It is actually extremely difficult to generate a price prediction for an early stage altcoin project because there are so many unknowns, variables, and the technology itself is often commercially questionable. However, we can say that we believe that 60CENT could generate substantial returns for some token holders.

Social media reacts to $ 60CENT

Yo, this is NEXT LEVEL SHIT! 👊🏽🔥 The one and only @thegame just dropped a message to y’all! As we told you, this shit is gonna be lit so unwrap your 💎diamond hands💎 and hop into our LISTING TODAY June 15, 6pm UTC + 1 on Pancake Swap. Get them gaaaainz and don’t miss out.💸 pic.twitter.com/D6eHKqb7kC – 60CENT (@ 60centprotocol) June 15, 2021

