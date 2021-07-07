Cryptocurrency : 6 characteristics of a good long-term action

Compartir

Hello everyone, thanks for returning to my blog. I hope you found my latest blog interesting and useful, where I covered ‘How To Invest Like Warren Buffett’.

In this blog, I am going to show you what characteristics you should be aware of when it comes to a long-term good action, as these actions can give you a higher and more consistent return the longer you keep them.

Warren Buffett and other advocates of value investing are quick to point out that you must be willing to stay the course for an extended period of time to get the benefit of value stock picks. Sometimes this can take even more than 10 years.

It is important to be able to separate long-term investment firms from short-term ones. To find a stock that you can have for 10 years or more, it is important to know the characteristics of these stocks. Fortunately, there are several qualities that these long-term plays often share.

Long-term stocks often share these characteristics:

Simple businesses that produce products or services that have stood the test of time are often good long-term investments. Some examples of such products would include toothpaste, toilet paper, office supplies, banks, and insurance companies.

· Many of these companies may be seen as “boring”, but these products and services have been around for a while and will continue to be important.

· High-tech companies often do not meet this requirement, unless they are very well established. Microsoft would be a very good example, but AOL, which still exists (yes, really), is not the company it was in the late 1990s.

Businesses with minimal debt and good cash flow are likely to survive even when the economy falters. These companies are usually unshakable and pay constant dividends. Dividend payments come from earnings above and beyond what the business needs to prosper or expand.

· Is the company valued fairly? How close is the competition within the same industry to prices? This is the perfect place to use the Price / Earnings ratio (P / E ratio) in your analysis.

Are earnings affected by the strength of the economy? If so, for how much? When profits have fallen in the past, do you understand why? Have earnings increased in the last 10 years? Can you reasonably expect them to continue to increase?

· The Value investors believe that ultimately price follows earnings. It stands to reason that long-term earnings growth will lead to long-term gains in stock price.

If you look at popular companies today, you will see that most of them held a certain position in the past. A company suddenly does not have this characteristic. Many of these companies existed during the childhood of your parents or grandparents.

· How has the company performed in poor economies? If you performed poorly, are you still susceptible to the same economic conditions?

The executives of this type of company do not have to do anything spectacular. They just steer the boat gently and avoid fooling around. The human factor is unpredictable, so strong management is important.

The best companies may not require great management, but it’s nice to have it anyway.

Is it cheap labor, new technology, or the payment of impending debt? Is the competition in a position to make life difficult for the company?

Play devil’s advocate and try to invent a scenario that could spell disaster. What is the probability that this scenario will occur?

· Understanding the downsides is important to assessing the benefits. How much risk is required to access potential earnings?