Cryptocurrency : 6/4 Price Analysis: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, ICP, BCH

The continued selling at upper resistance levels suggests that Bitcoin and altcoins could remain in range in the near term.

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone believes Bitcoin (BTC) is more likely to turn up and rally to $ 100,000 rather than correct to $ 20,000. In the June issue of the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index report, McGlone said that Bitcoin’s correction had not damaged its foundation and was "stronger, greener and less widespread" than in April.

While Bitcoin has yet to witness an increase in demand, data from Coinshares shows that crypto funds have turned the corner, and after two weeks of exits, investors have invested $ 74 million in cryptocurrencies.

Ether (ETH) products led the way with $ 47 million injected into them. Altcoins like Cardano (ADA), Ripple (XRP), and Polkadot (DOT) each saw more than $ 3 million in inflows.

Novice traders seem to be in a rush for the next stage of the bullish move to begin. However, that is unlikely to happen quickly because after the recent market reestablishment, the transfer of assets from weaker hands to stronger hands will take time. Reactions to Elon Musk’s tweets show that there is still some foam left.

The cryptocurrency market can remain volatile as long-term investors accumulate at lower levels but stop their purchases at higher levels. Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies and determine the critical support and resistance levels that we need to pay attention to.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin rose above the resistance line of the symmetrical triangle on June 3, but the bulls were unable to push the price above the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 39,856). This suggests that sentiment remains negative and traders are selling on relief rallies.

The bears have pushed the price back into the triangle and will now try to sink the price below the triangle support line. If successful, the BTC / USDT pair could retest the critical support zone at $ 30,000 to $ 28,000.

If this zone breaks, the panic selling may set in and that could result in a drop to the next major support at $ 20,000. Such a deep drop could delay the start of the next leg of the uptrend.

The first sign of strength will be a breakout and close above the 20-day EMA. That will suggest that sentiment has improved and the bulls are buying higher. The rally could then extend to the 50-day simple moving average ($ 48,192).

ETH / USDT

Ether broke above the resistance line of the symmetrical triangle on June 3, but the bulls were unable to push the price above the 50-day SMA ($ 2,895). This may have attracted short-term traders selling and the price plunged back into the triangle today.

The flat moving averages and the RSI near the midpoint suggest a few days of consolidation. The pair could remain trapped within the triangle for a few more days.

A breakout and close above the 50-day SMA will signal the start of an up move that could hit the 61.8% Fib retracement level at $ 3,362.72. Conversely, a break below the triangle may result in a retest of the critical support at $ 1,728.74.

BNB / USDT

The Binance Coin (BNB) relief rally hit a wall near the resistance above $ 423.83 on June 3. This suggests that the bears are defending this level and the bulls will have to push the price above it to gain an advantage.

If the BNB / USDT pair bounces off the trend line, it will suggest the formation of an ascending triangle pattern, which will complete on a breakout and close above $ 433. This bullish setup has a target target at $ 586.

The flattening of the 20-day EMA ($ 400) and the RSI just below the midpoint suggest a few days of range action. This view will be invalidated if the bears sink the price below the trend line. That could open the doors for a drop to $ 211.70.

ADA / USDT

Cardano turned down from just below the $ 1.94 resistance today, suggesting that the bears are defending this level aggressively. However, the long tail of the candle today suggests that the bulls are buying on the dips of the moving averages.

Buyers will now make one more attempt to push the price above the upper resistance. If successful, the ADA / USDT pair could pick up momentum and challenge the all-time high at $ 2.47.

Alternatively, if the bears sink the price below the trend line, the ADA / USDT pair could slide to $ 1.59 and then to $ 1. A strong bounce from this support would suggest that the pair could trade within the wide range between $ 1 and $ 1.94 for a few days.

The flat moving averages and the RSI near the midpoint also suggest a few days of consolidation.

DOGE / USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down from $ 0.44 on June 2, suggesting that traders are closing their positions on rallies. The bears have pulled the price below the 20-day EMA ($ 0.37) today, indicating weakness.

The 20-day flat EMA and the RSI near the midpoint suggest a balance between supply and demand.

If the DOGE / USDT pair continues its slide and breaks below the neck of the head and shoulders pattern, the selling could intensify. The bulls can try to stop the slide at $ 0.21, but if they don’t, the pair may drop to $ 0.10.

This negative view will be nullified if the price bounces off the neckline and rises above $ 0.47. Such a move will indicate that the bulls are back in the driver’s seat and the pair could rally to $ 0.59.

XRP / USDT

The fact that XRP does not rally above the 20-day EMA ($ 1.06) suggests that sentiment remains negative and traders are selling on rallies. If the bears sink the price below the trend line, the decline could extend to $ 0.79 and then $ 0.65.

The falling 20-day EMA and RSI below 44 suggest that bears have the upper hand. A break below $ 0.65 could clear the way for a drop to $ 0.56 and then $ 0.45.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price rebounds from the trend line, it will indicate strength. If the bulls push and hold the price above $ 1.10, the XRP / USDT pair could rise to the 50-day SMA ($ 1.27) and then to the downtrend line.

DOT / USDT

Although Polkadot rose above $ 26.50 on June 3, the long wick in the day’s candle suggested that traders were selling at higher levels. The altcoin was rejected today and has broken below the $ 26.50 level.

The bears will now try to bring the price down to the trend line. If this support holds, the DOT / USDT pair could rise again to $ 26.50. If the bulls hold the price above this resistance, the pair can move up to the 50-day SMA ($ 32.64).

On the contrary, if the bears sink the price below the trend line, the pair could fall to the support of $ 15. If the price bounces off this support, the pair could remain within the range between $ 15 and $ 26, 50 for a few days.

The 20-day flat EMA ($ 26.45) and the RSI below 46 are also pointing to a few days of consolidation.

UNI / USDT

Uniswap (UNI) is back down from the 20-day EMA ($ 28.14) today, indicating that the bears are aggressively defending this resistance. Sellers will try to lower the price to the support of $ 21.50.

The bulls are likely to defend $ 21.50 aggressively as they had on May 30. A strong bounce from this support will confirm the formation of a higher low. The UNI / USDT pair could stay in the range between $ 21.50 and $ 30 for a few days.

This neutral view will be nullified if the bears lower the price below $ 21.50. That will suggest that sellers have dominated buyers, resulting in a drop to $ 16 and then $ 13.04.

Conversely, a break above $ 30 could push the price to the 50-day SMA ($ 33.27) and then to the 78.6% retracement level at $ 38.15.

ICP / USDT

After trading in a tight range between $ 103.71 and $ 120 for a few days, Internet Computer (ICP) broke above the overhead resistance on June 3. However, the long wick in the candle for the day shows that the bears used this rally to sell and catch the aggressive ones. Bulls.

The ICP / USDT pair turned down sharply today and the bears are now trying to carry the price below the $ 103.71 support. If successful, the pair could fall to the all-time low of $ 86.01. This is an important support to watch out for because if it breaks down the pair could decline to $ 60.

However, if the bulls defend the support at $ 103.71, it will suggest accumulation at lower levels. Buyers will need to keep the price above $ 120 to signal the possibility of a consolidation between $ 103.71 and $ 168.

BCH / USDT

The relief rally in Bitcoin Cash (BCH) turned down from the downtrend line today, indicating that bears are aggressively defending this level. The falling 20-day EMA ($ 780) and the RSI in negative territory suggest that the bears are in control.

If the bears slide the price below $ 616.04, the altcoin could drop to $ 468.13. This level can act as a strong support. If the price bounces off this level, the bulls will make one more attempt to push the price above the downtrend line.

If they are successful, the BCH / USDT pair could rally to the 38.2% Fib retracement level at $ 919.60. A break above this resistance could open the doors for a 50% retracement rally at $ 1,059.07.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.

