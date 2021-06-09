Cryptocurrency : $ 50,000 “Euro 2021 Trading Cup” Starts Soon

Soccer fans around the world await the start of the UEFA Euro Cup on 11th of June. The month-long tournament will end with the final match to be held at Wembley, London, on July 11. At the same time, SimpleFX, the application of world’s leading trading and investing powered by cryptocurrencies, launched a spectacular contest with a $ 50,000 prize pool, 100 rewards, $ 7,000 for the winner and a $ 1,000 gift every week. This contest is called the Euro 2021 Trading Cup.

What is the SimpleFX Euro 2021 Trading Cup?

The SimpleFX Euro 2021 Trading Cup is a live competition, so you will win prizes in addition to your usual winnings. You don’t have to make a large deposit to win, as this is a return on investment contest. You just have to trade your favorite assets – stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities with a leverage of up to 1: 500 – and multiply your funds – the traders with the highest percentage of ROI win. Live rankings will be available to everyone.

Sign up for a SimpleFX account with an email, opt for the offer, and make a deposit of at least $ 200 to participate. You can choose any of the 20 fiat and 40 cryptocurrency accounts available.

Go to SimpleFX now and practice before the Euro 2021 Trading Cup starts.

You can win additional prizes by sharing referral links. SimpleFX is giving away 5,000 to users who attract the most number of Euro 2021 Trading Cup competitors.

Sign up for the special account ‘Trade & Stake‘

SimpleFX invites traders to test its staking module. Cryptocurrency staking has become very popular, as deposit rates in fiat approach 0%. With SimpleFX, you can earn an ETH 2.0 validator by investing any amount. You’ll get up to 8.55% interest on your Ethereum deposits.

Unlike indirect staking of ETH 2.0There are no minimum amounts to join, and you can use your “frozen” Ethereum to trade. Sign up for a SimpleFX account, and you’ll be the first to know when the offer is ready.

Here’s why SimpleFX is the best trading and investing app:

There is no identity verification for cryptocurrency accounts. Sign up with email! Invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Binance Coin, and any of the 40 cryptocurrencies available. No minimum deposits. Up to 50x leverage in stocks with deposits of US $ 1,000 = US $ 50,000. Up to 500x leverage in Forex, where a deposit of US $ 1,000 = US $ 50,000 Reputation – more than seven years in the market Global reach – check your local currency (more than 20 fiat currencies) Active development team willing to add new ones Features especially for you Frequent WebTrader update (works in all browsers) Native apps for iOS and Android The most efficient cryptocurrency payments. Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20) fast transfers with super low fees (100 times lower than Ethereum ERC-20).

