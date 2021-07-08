Cryptocurrency : 5 pros and 5 cons

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

A favorite entertainment of Bitcoin skeptics is claiming that the first cryptocurrency (just like any other, however) is a bubble. They come up with arguments some of which seem pretty consistent, and when the price of Bitcoin falls they say, “We told you!” But his claims are based on a lack of understanding of Bitcoin. In this article, we will suggest evidence that Bitcoin price fluctuations are not symptoms of a bubble, but rather normal price dynamics of a promising young asset.

A bubble is when a certain asset is bought vigorously and thoughtlessly under excitement, its price grows much higher than its intrinsic value, and then people see this fact and start selling. We will return to this concept later.

The main reason for claiming that Bitcoin is a bubble today: its severe price fluctuations in 2018 and 2021. In 2017, the cryptocurrency showed unpredictable growth of 900% and then suddenly collapsed followed by a long bear market. The current situation is similar, but it is too early to talk about the duration of the current downtrend.

In April 2021, a survey among Bank of America professional investors showed that 74% of them consider Bitcoin to be a bubble. When the currency started falling in May, they must have gotten firmer in your opinion.

There is meaning to the arguments of the “bubble theorists”, and we understand their concerns. But let’s see what they are and how we can discredit them.

1. Bitcoin is not ruled by anyone

Bubble. Bitcoin is not managed by anyone, it is not backed by the government, unlike fiat currencies backed by big banks and authorities. Many countries are still skeptical about Bitcoin as temporary and not worth mentioning and even ban it. Without proper management and support from the state, Bitcoin only stays afloat because of the faith of the people.

Not a bubble. Developed nations have long legalized Bitcoin, and in some countries, it is already legal tender. Malta has proclaimed itself a ‘blockchain island’ and developed crypto-compatible legislation. The countries that restrict Bitcoin do not understand it, are afraid of it or want to control the market and citizens, as is the case in China.

However, this is not the main point. Initially, Bitcoin was created as an opposition to the global financial system, where central banks can print money and increase inflation at their will, and the money that citizens store in banks does not really belong to them. The fact that Bitcoin is written in computer code and its behavior is highly predictable is its advantage. Additionally, there is a decentralized community of developers who have been developing Bitcoin successfully since 2009.

2. An artificial bomb

Bubble. Since Bitcoin is not backed by anyone, it is being artificially driven by those who benefit from its price growth. Eventually this will end and the bubble will burst.

Not a bubble. Here’s what’s really bomb-prone: tokens with no use cases that have run a brilliant campaign and show no signs of evolution since. These are real bubbles. In the case of Bitcoin, thousands of people affect its price, and even if someone wants to artificially pump it, they will not succeed due to lack of resources. This is how decentralization works.

3. The hype attracts new market participants who further expand the bubble.

Bubble. To continue the argument above: when hype occurs, more and more people feel FOMO and join in the madness, which further enlarges the bubble. This is what happened in 2013, in 2017 and between 2020 and 2021. After record market activity, the price fell from $ 20,000 to $ 3,200 in 2017 and from $ 64,800 to $ 29,000 in 2021. These numbers indicate that Bitcoin it is nothing more than a bubble.

Not a bubble. People join in the madness because they see an investment opportunity. Strong pressure from buyers causes prices to rise, but the market regulates itself: when the price reaches a certain point, sellers join the game and start to make a profit. When the market is overvalued and overheated, growth can continue, but the subsequent correction will be deeper. We have never seen a total zeroing of Bitcoin.

4. Bitcoin has no value

Bubble. This is a favorite of Bitcoin skeptics – the coin has no real value. It is just a computer code, not backed by anything, its price is based on the air.

Not a bubble. Remember the definition at the beginning of the article? A bubble is then the price of an asset is much higher than its true value. But nobody knows what this value is. When a skeptic claims that he knows that Bitcoin is a bubble, he is saying that he knows its value, which cannot be true. The technology is still young, traditional metrics are hardly appropriate for evaluation, and its potential is yet to be unleashed.

5. Bitcoin is not used outside the world of cryptocurrencies

Bubble. To date, very few companies use Bitcoin because it is complicated and slow.

Not a bubble. This fact is hard to argue with: Bitcoin adoption is not going fast. It is not really convenient as a means of payment, but there are many alternatives. In Tokyo, you can buy almost anything with Bitcoin Cash. But the key value of Bitcoin isn’t that you can pay with it: it’s that Bitcoin is scarce and inflation-proof, and many invest in it as a hedge against inflation and a store of value for the long term.

Bitcoin has been growing with ups and downs for 12 years. When it cost $ 20, the skeptics told us not to invest. At $ 200, they suggested the same. But how is the current situation different? There are even more institutional investors creating their Bitcoin reserves. A bubble is when growth can only be explained by exaggerations. Anyone can make a mistake, but would so many companies invest in Bitcoin if it were a bubble? The thinking of bubble theorists is biased: they only consider worst-case scenarios and ignore the others.

Let’s look at the dot-com bubble. By 2001, many trendy Internet companies had sprung up, and their shares quickly appreciated. After the allure faded, it turned out that many market participants were simply promoting the technology itself, offering no real value. The market crashed, many filed for bankruptcy, but then firm and mature growth took off. In this sense, many crypto projects and partially Bitcoin would qualify as bubbles; yes, the price collapses significantly sometimes. But after each of those drops so far, we’ve only seen even more growth, not disappointment.

Certainly, Bitcoin skeptics will find their arguments for each of our counterarguments. In any case, there are some difficult things to discuss:

The price of Bitcoin grows because people see it as a revolutionary financial instrument. And it is not an asset that can be voluntarily easily pumped. The price of Bitcoin grows because more and more people start to use and invest in it. The network effect is growing. The fact that Bitcoin is not backed and controlled by governments makes it predictable and inflation proof.

It is good to invest carefully. Investing is a balance of caution and risk, and for bubble theorists, there is only risk. Don’t seek advice from those who don’t understand Bitcoin or only see worst-case scenarios. Do your own research and draw your own conclusions.