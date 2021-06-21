Cryptocurrency : 40% of all dollars have been printed after the birth of Bitcoin

One of the main reasons behind the emergence and success of Bitcoin, has been that the total issuance of BTC is predefined in the code of its Blockchain. Therefore, it is impossible for exorbitant amounts of Bitcoin to be issued that threatens to depreciate the value of the virtual currency. Something that usually happens with traditional fiat money, which the Documenting Bitcoin account points out when it comments that 40% of all dollars have been printed after the birth of Bitcoin in the Tweet of the day:

The issuance of dollars and Bitcoin

Inflation has been a constant in the history of humanity. Even since Ancient Rome, governments have struggled to try to control the inflationary phenomenon. Which, as shown by cases such as Venezuela or Argentina, can end up wiping out the wealth of a country and its citizens.

And in that sense, one of the main causes of inflation is the excessive issuance of fiat money. Which, issued by governments to try to finance their deficit, ends up becoming a burden for their own value. Something that does not happen when it comes to Bitcoin, but in other cases such as dollars.

Thus, since the birth of the cryptocurrency, Satoshi Nakamoto stated in its code that there would be a total of 21 million BTC and not one more. What gives certainty to the markets about the amount of Bitcoin that is and will ever be in circulation. Unlike even the most robust fiat currencies, such as US dollars. Having been issued a significant amount of dollars in recent years.

In this way, a sharp contrast is established between the operation of fiat money and that of cryptocurrencies. Being clear the difference between the deflationary mechanism that is at the center of the development of Bitcoin, and the inflationary nature of the monetary expansion of traditional fiat money.

