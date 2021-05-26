Cryptocurrency : 4 rules for financial freedom

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

How to take control of your finances.

You can take control of your finances . No matter how much money comes in or goes out each month, it is possible to set yourself up for greater financial success and freedom in the future.

These four rules help me build more and more financial freedom every day, week, month, and year. Is about understand your finances at a basic level Y stick to a plan . Develop a strategy that works for you and that fits the lifestyle you are living. Be a bit aspirational when possible, but first build a foundation and start with these four rules.

Basic financial independence begins with creating a budget. You need to know what money you have coming in each month and what money you have going out. What is your income? What are your expenses? These are the most basic questions to ask yourself.

Make a budget that represents your life.

Income and expenses look different to different people. It is important to make a budget that represents your life. I have a spreadsheet that tracks monthly, quarterly, and yearly sources of income and expenses. It is dynamic and I use Google Sheets to be able to access it from anywhere.

Things to include in your expenses:

Rent / Mortgage Bills / Utilities Average Grocery Expenses Average Gasoline Expenses (Car) Any Underwriting (i.e transmission, food, fitness) Debt / loans outstanding

These are very common items to consider in your budget. Other items may occur less frequently, such as insurance payments, tax payments, you may see an increase in purchases during the vacation months, vacation trips, childcare expenses, etc.

What about your income?

If money is coming in, make sure it is properly represented in your budget. Do you have a fixed salary or are you paid by the hour? Do the hours you work vary or are you paid on commission or in another non-standardized way? Take into account how you get paid in your budget.

Are there gaps in your income throughout the year? For example, teachers may not receive a salary during the summer months. Maybe you have a seasonal job. Whatever the case, write it down in the budget. You can divide the spreadsheet by month. Make as many recurring line items for expenses and income as possible and adjust each month as needed.

For non-monthly items, group them in the month that you are most likely to make those payments or receive that income. If you’re not sure where it could be, take a look at what you did last year.

A budget works for everyone.

It doesn’t matter how much or how little money you earn or spend. A budget works for everyone. I would say that especially if you want to earn or save more money then you need to create a budget. Just doing so gives you more control over your finances.

Even if you are making what you would consider a small amount of money, Budgeting allows you to see the overall flow of your finances . You can find places to cut expenses and ways to maximize your income. But you need the budget to see it in the first place.

Once you have a budget, you can start to find ways to make your income and expenses work more in your favor, which means save money and to invest more. However, without the budget, you are only guessing.

Saving vs. Investing

I consider saving as setting aside money for something that is needed in the short term. Investing, on the other hand, is setting aside money to work for you long-term. It’s a more automated process and it’s money you don’t plan to need anytime soon.

You invest for your retirement. Save for a new car or even for short-term items like gifts or an upcoming home repair. You could also be saving to pay off debt or a loan. We won’t dive completely into reducing your debt, but these are key pieces to include in your monthly budget and consider when deciding what to save or invest in.

Reduce your debt and increase your income , that’s the end goal. For now, consider debt payments as part of that monthly budget.

The investment is for larger, longer-term cube items. Savings are for smaller, shorter-term deposit items.

Having a budget lets you know how much you can save and invest. However, let’s talk specifically about investing. Investing is one way to grow your wealth. Saving, being the shortest term action, is not to grow your wealth but to achieve something more immediate.

How to grow wealth.

Investing sets you up for future success.

Investing is meant to make your budget work for you in the future. That also means that you can’t overload your current budget while investing. Rule number one for investing is: don’t invest more than you can afford to lose. In other words, don’t gamble with your rent money.

Step 1 – Budgeting – tells you how much money you have left over each month. Then, you have to decide what to do with that money . If there is no money left, you should reevaluate your expenses or consider ways to find another source of income. This may mean seeking help, which is 100% correct. In fact, if you need help, you should reach out to friends, family, or services designed for that purpose.

It is better to invest or save some money than nothing. Even if it’s just an extra $ 50 or $ 100 each month, you’re doing great if you can put that money aside and invest it regularly, over time.

I will not go into specific ways to invest in this post because there are many and they vary depending on what stage of your financial life you are in. However, the good news is that financial services are becoming more equitable and accessible every day. There are many banks, fintech platforms, and the like that offer checking, savings, and investing options, all on one platform.

Find a system that works for you.

I’ll keep it general for now. Take what’s left over each month and put it to work in the best possible way. I have a retirement account that I contribute to. I also have a more standard investment or brokerage account and a 401k account through an employer.

You may have also guessed from my account name that I invest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Regardless of the investment group, I invest in them in a methodical and recurring manner that I follow on my monthly budget spreadsheet.

Savings accounts are not what they used to be. You are lucky to find a savings account that earns only 1% interest. Finding a way to make your money work for you and get a return is critical to getting ahead financially. Therefore, I like to say that the cash is garbage .

Cash doesn’t do much for you just sitting in a checking or savings account. The general rule of thumb is to have 3-6 months of necessary expenses on hand in case of an emergency. You may be fired from your job or suffer an unexpected injury that increases your expenses in the immediate short term. For that you need cash.

Look at your budget and determine how much 3 to 6 months is worth in cash. Then make a plan to start saving for that amount and stick with it month after month. These can be your savings, and whatever is left over can go into your investment bucket.

3-6 months is just a guide.

The number of months of cash you should have on hand can vary. I would consider my job to be stable. I am also part of a double income family. Perhaps the same things apply to you. That means you may be able to get away with keeping just 3 months of cash on hand rather than something else towards the higher end.

Make your money work for you.

Once you’ve removed that safety net from a fixed amount of available cash, you can make the remaining cash work for you. That’s where you put it in your investment bucket and find a way to get a return.

Cash alone will not make you money. Over time, its value will depreciate. This is why you see other assets like Bitcoin or gold or even things like real estate appreciate in value. These are all ways to put your money to work in a bucket that has the potential to grow. And again, if this is too much to consider in your situation right now, don’t worry. Take your time and ask the people around you for advice.

You can start slowly, investing and saving in a way that is manageable and matches your tolerance for risk.

I write an email about Bitcoin. Sign up for more information!

By now you will have figured out: you can count your entire financial life on paper. You can see your budget and how it changes from month to month and generally over time. That means you can also manipulate it.

One way to further optimize your savings or investments is automate them whenever possible .

Once you have established your budget and your savings or investment goals, you will know what you want to do with the remaining cash each month. You can automate in a basic sense, for example adding a line item to your budget each month to save a certain amount of cash for that car repair. This is a more “manual” type of automation. You integrate it into your budget and don’t touch that money except for the purpose you’ve assigned it.

However, you can automate using your bank or financial platform. Setting money to automatically move each month (or at any applicable time interval) to an investment account, savings account, or to be placed directly on a credit card or loan payment can be critical to make your budget work better for you over time.

Make your budget work for you.

I mentioned earlier that everyone’s budget is different. It applies to your specific life, so you need to make it work for you. Greater financial independence allows you to live with less stress, knowing what is around the corner. And if something unexpected comes up, at least you’ll be better prepared to handle it when it happens.

Try these four rules for financial freedom to get started. Once you have a better handle on your budget and how to make it work for you, you can really start optimizing things for yourself, your family, and the future. Let me know some of the ways you are managing your finances in the comments and share any other financial tips you may have!