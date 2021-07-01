Cryptocurrency : 30/6 Price Analysis: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC

Bitcoin and altcoins are witnessing close selling at key upper resistance levels, but a shallow pullback may suggest more upside ahead.

The price of Bitcoin saw a slight resurgence earlier this week, but data from Glassnode suggests that its new BTC investors who were late to the party and are abandoning their positions in panic.

This transfer of crypto assets from speculators or momentum hunters to long-term investors is a positive sign. This sets the stage for the start of the next bullfight, but it may not happen in a hurry.

At the moment, institutions are unlikely to buy aggressively and push the price of Bitcoin higher because there is still a chance that they will accumulate at lower levels. Therefore, the limited-range action can continue for a few more days.

According to Forbes, New York Digital Investment Group’s (NYDIG) partnership with business payments company NCR can empower 650 banks and credit unions in the US to offer Bitcoin trading services to more than 24 million customers. . This move is likely to attract a number of new investors to cryptocurrencies, which is a good thing in the long run.

Will Bitcoin and altcoins witness the selling pressure and break below their recent lows or will buyers push the price above local highs? Let’s study the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin broke the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 35,196) on June 29, which is a positive sign. This showed that traders were not recording gains at the 20-day EMA, but were trying to push the price above it.

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

However, the bears have not allowed the price to stay above the 20-day EMA. This suggests that sellers are defending the zone between the 20-day EMA and the 50-day simple moving average ($ 37,752).

The bears will now try to lower the price to $ 31,000, but the flattened 20-day EMA and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 45 suggest that the selling pressure could be easing.

A shallow pullback from the current level will improve prospects for a break above the 50-day SMA, clearing the way for a rise to $ 42,451.67.

This positive view will be invalidated if the bears sink the price below the $ 31,000 support. That could result in a decline from the critical support at $ 28,000.

ETH / USDT

Ether (ETH) broke above the 20-day EMA ($ 2,170) on June 29, indicating strength. However, the bears were wasted no time and today they have pulled the price back below the 20-day EMA. This suggests that sellers are unwilling to let go of their lead easily.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bulls do not allow the price to fall below $ 2,000, the ETH / USDT pair will again attempt to rise above the 20-day EMA. If that happens, the pair could move up to the downtrend line. The bears will try to stop the rally at this level.

Contrary to this assumption, if the bears drop the price below $ 2,000, the pair may fall back to the support at $ 1,728.74. Repeated testing of a support level tends to weaken it. If the price falls below $ 1,728.74, the sell may intensify and the pair may drop to $ 1,536.92.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) is facing resistance at the 20-day EMA ($ 315). The bears will now try to pull the price below the immediate support at $ 264.26. If they are successful, the altcoin could fall to the critical support of $ 211.70.

BNB / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The descending moving averages and the RSI in negative territory suggest that the path of least resistance is to the downside.

Alternatively, if the price bounces back to $ 264.26, buyers will try to push the price above the 20-day EMA. If they are successful, the BNB / USDT pair could rise to the 50-day SMA ($ 369) and then to $ 433.

This level can act as a strong resistance and if the price turns down, the pair could fall to the 20-day EMA.

ADA / USDT

Cardano (ADA) broke through the 20-day EMA ($ 1.38) but buyers were unable to sustain the price above it. That suggests that the bears are trying to aggressively defend this resistance.

ADA / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the price falls below $ 1.30, the ADA / USDT pair could drop to $ 1.20. The bulls are likely to buy this dip and try again to push the price above the 20-day EMA. If they are successful, the pair could move up to the 50-day SMA ($ 1.57).

Conversely, if the bears sink the price below the $ 1.20 support, the pair could slide to $ 1. This is an important support to watch out for because a break below it could result in a prolonged sell-off. , while a bounce could extend the stock within the range for a few more days.

DOGE / USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) had been trading near the 20-day EMA ($ 0.27) for the past three days, but the bulls were unable to push the price above it. This may have attracted short-term traders’ profit reserve, causing the price to go down today.

DOGE / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bears sink the price below the $ 0.21 support, the DOGE / USDT pair could drop to the critical support at $ 0.15. This is the last major support before panic selling could drag the price to $ 0.10.

Conversely, if the price bounces off the $ 0.21 support, it will suggest that the bulls are trying to form a higher low. Then the buyers will make one more attempt to push the price above the 20-day EMA.

If successful, the pair could move up to the 50-day SMA ($ 0.33), which is just above the neckline of the head and shoulders pattern.

XRP / USDT

The XRP retracement has hit a wall at the 20-day EMA ($ 0.73). This suggests that sentiment remains negative and traders are selling in rallies at the upper resistance levels.

XRP / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The bears will now try to bring the price below $ 0.58. If they are successful, the XRP / USDT pair could fall to the psychological level of $ 0.50. This is an important support to watch out for because if it gives way, the decline could extend to the support line of the descending channel.

This negative view will be invalidated if the pair rises from the current level or bounces off $ 0.58 and rises above $ 0.75. Such a move will suggest that the bulls are trying to come back. The pair could then climb to the 50-day SMA ($ 0.93) and then to $ 1.07.

DOT / USDT

Polkadot (DOT) is down from the $ 16.93 resistance, suggesting that the bears are selling off on every minor rally. The bears will now try to push the price to the $ 13 level. If the price bounces off this support, the altcoin can extend its consolidation between $ 13 and $ 16.93.

DOT / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

However, the falling moving averages and RSI below 38 suggest that the path of least resistance is to the downside. If the bears slide the price below $ 13, the DOT / USDT pair could start the next leg of the downtrend which can hit $ 10 and then $ 7.50.

This negative view will be invalidated if the bulls push the price above the 20-day EMA ($ 18.20). That could result in an upward move to the 50-day SMA and then to $ 26.50. The bears are likely to defend this level aggressively.

UNI / USDT

The bulls pushed the price above the $ 18.60 resistance but could not overcome the hurdle at the 20-day EMA ($ 19.49). This suggests that bears continue to sell Uniswap (UNI) in rallies up to strong resistance levels.

UNI / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the price turns down from the current level, the UNI / USDT pair could drop to $ 15. A bounce off this support can keep the pair within the range between $ 15 and the 20-day EMA for a few days.

Conversely, if the bulls regroup and push the price above the 20-day EMA, the pair could rally to the 50-day SMA ($ 24.45). This level may again act as a stiff resistance, but if the bulls stop the next decline above $ 18.60, the pair may move up to $ 30.

BCH / USDT

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is facing strong resistance at the 20-day EMA ($ 537), which is just below the horizontal resistance at $ 538.11. The bears are likely to defend this level aggressively.

BCH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the price turns down from this level, the BCH / USDT pair could drop to $ 428.43 and then to $ 370. A bounce at this support could keep the pair within the range of $ 370- $ 538.11 for the next days.

However, the flattening of the 20-day EMA and the RSI above 41 suggest that the selling pressure is easing. If the bulls push the price above $ 538.11, the pair could pick up momentum and climb to the 50-day SMA ($ 690).

LTC / USDT

The Litecoin (LTC) relief rally is facing stiff resistance at the 20-day EMA ($ 147). This suggests that sentiment remains negative and traders are selling in rallies at strong resistance levels.

LTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the price turns down from the current level, the bears will make another attempt to sink the LTC / USDT pair below the $ 118 support. If they manage to do that, the pair will complete a descending triangle pattern. This could intensify sales and lower the price to $ 100 and then $ 70.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price rises from the current level or bounces off $ 118 and breaks above the downtrend line, it will invalidate the bearish setting. That could open the doors for a hike to $ 225.

