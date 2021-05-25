Cryptocurrency : 3 South Korean banks say they won’t deal with ‘risky’ crypto exchanges

Compartir

Source: Adobe / Cavan

Three of the five largest banks in South Korea, Woori , Kookmin (KB) and KEB Hana , have said they do not want to work with crypto exchanges, claiming the sector is “too risky” – a move that may well jeopardize the future of even the country’s major exchanges.

Cryptonews.com reached out to various South Korean exchanges for comment, but trading platforms in the country seemed reluctant to speak on the matter. However, an exchange official, who asked that his platform not be named, said:

“We are still in talks with certain banks, this is not for the entire industry. Or at least not yet. “

As reported last week, banks have effectively been given the role of judge, jury, and executioner in South Korea’s foreign exchange sector, with the government telling them to conduct their own risk assessment checks on the markets. This has prompted bank chiefs to create their own checklist of nearly 90 items.

Exchanges without bank contracts will be forced to close or face legal process under the rules enacted last month, with a grace period ending on September 24.

But according to the Yonhap news agency, Woori, Hana, and KB (none of whom currently work with cryptocurrency exchange partners) have decided that working with exchanges will be much more problematic than it is worth, particularly, perhaps, since the regulatory scene seems so. changeable in South Korea.

The news outlet quoted a senior KB official as saying:

“We can choose to work with [intercambios de cifrado] someday. But for now, since there is a risk of being involved in crimes like money laundering, it is becoming difficult for us to get involved. We are not currently considering [trabajar con intercambios] “.

Meanwhile, Woori told the same news agency that “other financial institutions may have similar thoughts”, adding that the risk of “hacking and money laundering” outweighed the lure of the profits the bank could make if it were associated with a cryptocurrency. business platform.

Rivals Nonghyup Y Shinhan they have yet to make their own positions clear: the former is currently working with exchange partners. There was also no news of K-Bank , the neobank that has partnered with the exchange Upbit.

