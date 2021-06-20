Cryptocurrency : 3 reasons why Ethereum may underperform Bitcoin in the short term

Compartir

The price of Ether (ETH) outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) by 173% between March 28 and May 15. The incredible bull caused the token to hit an all-time high of $ 4,380. However, when the cryptocurrency markets started a sharp decline on May 12, the trend began to reverse, and since then Ether has underperformed less than 25%.

Some might say it is a technical adjustment after a strong rally. While this partially explains the move, it excludes some critical factors, including the rapid advancement of smart contract network competitors and the adoption of Bitcoin as an official currency for the first time.

Ether / Bitcoin price on Binance. Source: TradingView

Notice how the ETH / BTC ratio rallied again on June 8, hitting 0.77 despite the Ether price remaining 36% below its all-time high and approaching $ 2,800. To understand what might have driven the ratio, analysts need to analyze the price drivers for Ether and Bitcoin separately.

Mike Novogratz may have been misinterpreted in his interview

Ether’s bull run potentially gained an added edge due to intense praise from institutional investors. Traders could have sensed a sense of urgency, known as FOMO, and quickly shifted their exposure from Bitcoin to the leading altcoin.

On May 13, New Yorker magazine published an interview with Mike Novogratz, founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital. In conversation, Novogratz said:

“Suddenly, it has decentralized finance and NFTs on Ethereum around the same time, with soaring and accelerating growth.”

Novogratz was then asked how much higher Ether could go, to which he replied:

“You know, it’s dangerous to predict the highs. But could it go as high as $ 5,000? Of course it could.”

While one Ethereum holder might have interpreted this as a prediction, others might have understood it as a wild assumption, probably depending on the general crypto market conditions.

However, about a week later, a Goldman Sachs report revealed that the global investment bank believed that Ether had a “high probability of surpassing Bitcoin as a dominant store of value.” Interestingly, one of the main quotes in the report was directly from Novogratz’s interview with the New Yorker.

At its peak, Binance Chain controlled 40% of DEX volume

While Ethereum has maintained its 80% dominance in locked net worth in decentralized finance applications (DeFi), Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has achieved a 40% market share on DEX exchanges.

PancakeSwap DEX Daily Volume vs. Top 10. Source: DeBank

The successful growth of the DeFi industry and non-fungible token (NFT) markets caused intense congestion on the Ethereum network, raising average fees to $ 37 in mid-May. That bottleneck triggered an exodus of activity to competing networks, and PancakeSwap was in the best position to capture that flow.

To make matters worse, major DeFi projects expanded to Binance Smart Chain, including performance aggregator Harvest Finance and 1-inch decentralized exchange aggregator. Investors quickly realized that the trend could continue, as the competing smart contract network provided an easy solution for dApps looking for cheaper alternatives.

No country is adopting the ‘Ethereum standard’

Bitcoin could have underperformed in the past 30 days because it failed to break the $ 42,000 resistance multiple times. However, an important milestone was achieved when El Salvador became the first country to convert Bitcoin to legal tender on June 12.

After the Central American country enacted the decision law, a handful of other Central and South American countries began to discuss the advantages of taking a similar path.

Ethereum is undergoing a redesign that will change the issuance rate and how entities are paid to protect the network by moving away from the Proof of Work model. Meanwhile, Bitcoin makes sure that each update is backward compatible and maintains its strict monetary policy.

That is the main reason why Ether will not overtake Bitcoin in the next 12 months, or at least until it is better understood what the dominance of smart contracts will look like on the Ethereum network.

Professional investors avoid uncertainties at all costs, and the cryptocurrency markets already feature a lot of that. There is simply no reason for institutional investors to ignore risks while competing networks eat Ethereum’s lunch.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.