Cryptocurrency : 3 cryptocurrencies to buy before the end of 2021

There has been a lot of interest in Zilliqa ZIL / USD, Polkadot DOT / USD, and Chainlink LINK / USD, due to the fact that they all offer solutions to some of the biggest scaling problems found in the most popular blockchains out there. That being the case, is this interest justified and do they have a future?

To get a better perspective on this, we will analyze each of them.

Should you buy Zilliqa?

Zilliqa on June 2 was trading at $ 0.127. It started on May 2 with a value of $ 0.204. This means that you have lost 37 in a short period of time. But Zilliqa is actually 60% higher since early 2021.

Zilliqa is the first blockchain to implement sharding, allowing linear scaling as the blockchain grew in size. The design of the network allows it to handle large international value transfers, as well as microtransactions, which were not easily scaled on other blockchains. Developers want to rely on this network that can scale according to requirements and is not affected in terms of speed by increased use and development of dApps.

In April, they announced an NFT collector’s pack featuring boxer Terence Crawford, and in May, they joined forces with National Gallery SG’s Art x Tech Incubator Y-lab to help artists drive the new NFT revolution.

Given the fact that since the beginning of the year the value has risen more than half, it would be a good idea to consider an opportunity here, as the momentum should continue, the price of ZIL has the potential to increase to more than 0.5 dollars by final. of the year, assuming that software developments and updates respond to growing demand.

This is due to the fact that the project has experienced exponential community expansion, a high level of liquidity, and technical advances.

Should you buy Polkadot?

Polkadot on June 2 is priced at $ 24.28. It started on May 2 with a value of $ 36.34, which tells us that it has since lost about 33%.

However, Polkadot started in January with a value of $ 8.36, and that means it increased 190% in value.

We can see that there is interest in Polkadot even with the recent decline in value, and around $ 24 could be a good buy.

In fact, Master Ventures recently launched a $ 30 million Polkadot fund. Polkadot and Kusama plan to auction 50 second-tier chain slots, and bidders must hold DOT or KSM depending on the protocol they want to use, which has the potential to increase in value to more than $ 50 in three to four months. . .

Should you buy Chainlink?

Chainlink on June 2 was trading at $ 30.75. It started on May 2 with a value of $ 39.50. We can see a 22% decrease in value.

It started in January with a value of $ 11.87, which means it increased in value by 159%.

Chainlink has had its ups and downs, but it seems to have found support around $ 30, so getting it at that price could be a reliable option.

Chainlink introduced Chainlink 2.0 in mid-April, which laid the groundwork for the adoption of hybrid smart contracts. This expanding suite of decentralized services is driving innovation and providing developers with pricing sources, verifiable random features, proof of reservation, and external adapters.

This real-world data implementation on Ethereum has the potential to bring new applications to your smart contracts. Higher scalability will lead to higher affordability.

There is currently no limit to the value that Chainlink can provide to this future use case, and as long as new data is generated and growth is needed, Chainlink will continue to add value and could reach over $ 40 in the span of one month and back again. test your highs above $ 50 before the end of the year.

The market ahead

Each of these technologies brings their own innovation to the table and as the market progresses, we will see that they are used much more in real-life scenarios. Its reliability and attractiveness will ultimately decide its value, and it is up to you to decide which option is best suited to your specific beliefs.

You can get Zilliqa, Polkadot, or Chalink based on this review summary, but it’s highly recommended that you do more research yourself as well to find out exactly what you’re getting into.

