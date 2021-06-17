Cryptocurrency : 16/6 Price Analysis: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, LTC, BCH

The recent rejection of Bitcoin at $ 41,000 could extend the current range limit action for a few more days and altcoins are expected to follow suit.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) dropped from just above the $ 41,000 mark on June 15, suggesting that traders are pausing their purchases at higher levels. Traders appear hesitant to place big bets until the US Federal Reserve releases its latest economic projections and the schedule for the proposed rate hikes today.

However, Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity Investments believes that Bitcoin has bottomed out.

Another positive sign comes from a Q2 retail investment survey of high frequency traders by crypto firm Voyager digital that shows 81% of participants are confident in the future of cryptocurrency.

Another Intertrust Global survey of 100 hedge fund CFOs shows that around 98% of respondents expect hedge funds to invest 7.2% of their assets in cryptocurrencies by 2026.

With large amounts of funds ready to flow into cryptocurrencies, another massive drop is unlikely. However, that doesn’t mean that a new bull market will start in a hurry. Most major cryptocurrencies can enter a bottom formation before starting the next trend move.

Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to determine the critical levels to watch out for.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin has been holding above the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 38,274) for the past three days, but the bulls have been unable to push the price above the 200-day simple moving average ($ 42,678). This suggests a lack of demand at higher levels.

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The 20-day flat exponential moving average (EMA) and the relative strength index (RSI) near the midpoint suggest a balance between supply and demand. If the bears drop the price below the 20-day EMA, the BTC / USDT pair could drop to $ 31,000 where buying may emerge.

A strong bounce off $ 31,000 will indicate that the pair may extend its consolidation for a few more days.

This neutral view will be invalidated if the price rebounds from the current level and buyers make the price break above the 200-day SMA. Such a move will be the first sign that the correction may be over. If the bulls hold the price above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for three days, the pair could rally to $ 51,483.

Alternatively, a break below $ 31,000 will suggest that the bears have dominated the bulls and the downtrend may resume.

ETH / USDT

Ether (ETH) has been trading inside a symmetrical triangle for the past few days, indicating indecision between the bulls and the bears. The bulls are buying near the triangle support line, while the bears are selling near the resistance line.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

A breakout above or below the triangle can result in a strong trend move, but it is difficult to predict the direction of the breakout with certainty.

If the bulls push and hold the price above the resistance line of the triangle, it will indicate that the correction may be over. The ETH / USDT pair could then rally towards its pattern target at $ 3,684.

Conversely, if the bears sink the price below the support line, the downtrend can resume. The bulls will try to stop the decline at the 200-day SMA ($ 1,831), but if this support also breaks, the next target is $ 1,347.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) has been stuck between the trend line and the 20-day EMA ($ 372) for the past few days. The gradually falling 20-day EMA and RSI below 44 suggest that bears have the upper hand.

BNB / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bears sink the price below the trend line, the BNB / USDT pair could fall to the 200-day SMA ($ 253). A breakout and close below this support could intensify the sell, and the pair could extend the slide to $ 200.

Conversely, if the bulls push the price above the 20-day EMA, the pair could challenge the overhead resistance at $ 433. A breakout and close above this level will complete a bullish ascending triangle pattern, which has a goal of $ 609.

ADA / USDT

Cardano (ADA) has been trading between $ 1.33 and $ 94 for the past few days. The altcoin recovered from support on June 12, but the bulls are struggling to push the price above the 20-day EMA ($ 1.58).

ADA / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The gradually declining 20-day EMA and the RSI just below the midpoint suggest a minor advantage for the bears. If the price turns down from the current level, the bears will again try to sink the ADA / USDT pair below $ 1.33.

If successful, the pair could fall to the next critical support at $ 1. The bulls are likely to defend this level aggressively. A strong bounce from this support will suggest that the pair can consolidate within the wide range of $ 1 and $ 1.94 for a few days.

Conversely, if buyers lift the price above the 20-day EMA, the pair could rally to $ 1.94. A breakout of this resistance will increase the possibility that the next leg of the uptrend will begin.

DOGE / USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been trading below the 20-day EMA ($ 0.34) for the past few days, but the bears have been unable to sink the price below the neckline of the head and shoulders pattern. This suggests a lack of lower tier sellers.

DOGE / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

However, the 20-day EMA is sloping down and the RSI is in negative territory, indicating that the path of least resistance is to the downside. The bears will make one more attempt to sink and hold the price below the neckline.

If they are successful, the DOGE / USDT pair could begin its downward journey towards the critical support at $ 0.21 and then towards the 200-day SMA ($ 0.14). This negative view will invalidate if the bulls push and hold the price above the 20-day EMA.

XRP / USDT

XRP has been trading between $ 1.07 and $ 0.75 for the past few days. The failure of the bulls to push the price above the 20-day EMA ($ 0.93) in recent days suggests a lack of demand at higher levels.

XRP / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The bears will now try to lower the price to the support of $ 0.75. The 200-day SMA ($ 0.72) is just below the support, so the bulls are likely to defend this level aggressively.

However, if the selling intensifies and the bears sink the price below the 200-day SMA, the XRP / USDT pair could start a deeper slide to $ 0.56.

On the other hand, if the bulls push the price above the 20-day EMA, the pair could rally to $ 1.07. A breakout and close above this resistance will indicate that the downtrend may be over. Then the pair could move up to the downtrend line.

DOT / USDT

Polkadot (DOT) rose to the resistance line of the symmetrical triangle on June 14, but the bulls were unable to push the price above it. This suggests that the bears have not yet given up and are selling in rallies towards the resistance line.

DOT / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bears sink the price below the 20-day EMA ($ 23), the DOT / USDT pair could extend its stay within the symmetrical triangle for a few more days. The flat moving averages and the RSI just below the midpoint also signal a few days of consolidation.

A breakout and a close above the triangle will be the first indication that the correction may be over. The pair can then climb to $ 31.28 and then to the pattern’s target at $ 39.78. Conversely, if the bears sink the price below the support line, the pair may begin the next leg of the downtrend that may open the doors for a drop to $ 15.

UNI / USDT

Uniswap (UNI) turned down the 20-day EMA ($ 24.79) on June 15, suggesting that sentiment remains negative and bears are selling out in rallies to overhead resistances.

UNI / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Sellers will now attempt to lower the price below the 200-day SMA ($ 21.87). If they manage to do that, the UNI / USDT pair could drop to $ 16.49 and then $ 13.04 as traders who have bought in the last few days may rush to the exit.

Alternatively, if the price bounces off the 200-day SMA, the buyers will try to push the price above the 20-day EMA. If they are successful, the pair can go up to $ 30.

If the price falls from this level, the pair can remain in the range between $ 21.50 and $ 30 for a few more days. A breakout and a close above $ 30 will suggest that the correction may be over.

LTC / USDT

Litecoin (LTC) turned down the 20-day EMA ($ 180) on June 15, showing that bears are being sold at rallies. The 20-day EMA continues to decline and the RSI is in negative territory, indicating an advantage for bears.

LTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Sellers will try to lower the price below the support line. If they do, the LTC / USDT pair could retest the May 23 low at $ 118.03. A break below this level could trigger a panic sell that could drag the price to $ 70.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price bounces off the support line, the bulls will again try to push the price above the moving averages. If they are successful, the pair could rise to $ 225. A break above this resistance could attract buyers.

BCH / USDT

The bulls were unable to propel Bitcoin Cash (BCH) above the downtrend line for the past two days, indicating that the bears are aggressively defending the 20-day EMA ($ 662).

BCH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The bears will now try to hold the price below the 200-day SMA ($ 603) and challenge the support at $ 538.11. This is an important level to watch out for because if it cracks the descending triangle will complete and the BCH / USDT pair could resume its downward movement.

The next support on the downside is at $ 400 and then $ 370. Conversely, if the bulls push the price above the 20-day EMA, the pair could rally to $ 864.28, where the bears may return. to mount a strong resistance.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.

