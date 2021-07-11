Cryptocurrency : 150,000 USD in prizes for the inaugural Alpha event in the Blockchain game “REVV Racing”

Compartir

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com.

Mid-level REVV race car NFT. Concept art only; final designs are subject to change.

Animoca Brands today announced the public alpha launch of REVV Racing on August 11, 2021, which will include the Inaugural Alpha, a racing event with prizes worth $ 150,000. REVV Racing is an upcoming arcade simulation car racing blockchain game being built on Polygon (formerly Matic), and is the latest addition to the REVV Motorsport ecosystem.

In the weeks leading up to REVV Racing’s alpha release and at the start of the Inaugural Alpha racing event, several events will be launched that will allow users to win a Tier 1 car NFT for the new game.

The Inaugural Alpha: $ 150k Prize Racing Event (Aug 11-17, 2021)

REVV Racing’s public alpha launch begins on August 11, 2021 with the Inaugural Alpha, a seven-day competitive racing event offering a total of $ 150,000 in prize money. A REVV Racing car NFT is required to play. Players will compete for the fastest lap times using their REVV Racing Car NFTs in a traditional first- and third-person racing experience, with full control of their car on the track.

The maximum prizes in the Alpha Inaugural event are $ 12,000 for first place, $ 9,000 for second place, and $ 4,500 for third place, with a total of 1,000 prizes up for grabs. A full list of awards is available here.

Prizes will be paid out in REVV tokens in amounts to be determined based on the approximate USD and REVV exchange rate after the 7-day event ends.

REVV holders will be rewarded with free car NFT (July 16, 2021)

Wallets containing at least 8,000 REVV tokens as of July 16, 2021 at 5pm (UTC) will receive a free REVV Level 1 Race Car NFT that can be used to play in REVV Racing. Additional car NFTs will be sent to wallets with 12,000 and 20,000 REVV tokens, up to a maximum of three NFTs per wallet.

The airdrop will take place on or shortly after July 23, 2021. To qualify for the airdrop, users must keep their REVV tokens in a wallet, such as MetaMask, that can be connected to the Polygon network and has a balance detectable by Etherscan.

SAND, GMEE, LMT, TOWER, SUPER liquidity / participation events to win automobile NFT

Level 1 REVV Racing Car NFTs will be distributed through liquidity and participation events organized by Animoca Brands and its subsidiaries and partners. Liquidity events will be handled by The Sandbox (SAND), GAMEE (GMEE) and Tower Token (TOWER). Stake events will be run by Lympo (LMT) and SuperFarm (SUPER). These companies will announce more details on their respective community channels.

NinjaSticker NFT Headlines and CoinGecko REVV Event NFT Headlines

REVV Racing car NFTs will be shipped over the air to NinjaSticker NFT holders and CoinGecko REVV event NFTs. To qualify for the airdrop, users must save their tokens in a wallet, such as MetaMask, that can be connected to the Polygon network.

Additional REVV Racing Car NFT earning events will be announced ahead of Alpha’s inaugural launch on August 11, 2021.

Please note that each REVV Racing car NFT carries a livery and metadata tag that is specific to the event it is won in, and is not available anywhere else.

Some REVV level 1 race car NFTs with the metadata tag “Competition” that were sent over the air to eligible F1® Delta Time players. Currently trading on OpenSea.

REVV: the token ecosystem for motorsport games

REVV is the utility token that serves as the primary purchase, utility, and share currency in all of Animoca Brands’ REVV Motorsport blockchain games. REVV is designed to enable true digital ownership of game assets, giving players freedom and control over their in-game NFT elements in a growing metaverse of racing games. Games from the REVV Motorsport ecosystem include F1® Delta Time, MotoGP ™ Ignition and upcoming Formula E titles: High Voltage and REVV Racing.

