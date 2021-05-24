Cryptocurrency : 100K Minimum Bid VR NFT Art Auction

Compartir

Follow the fall on Twitch from https://www.twitch.tv/terravirtua

From 2PM BST until the 27th.

Bid here thereafter: Br8ve VR

The auction will last at Terra Virtua from today until the 27th during the AIBC Summit in Dubai.

VR glasses and work will be available to view both at the conference and privately upon request.

See the trailer for the film here from the VESA studio.

The BR8VE

It was first a work of art commissioned by one of the first anonymous crypto OGs, which revealed that Satoshi Nakamoto is eight different experts in their fields. It took ‘Bitcoin’s story so far’ five months to turn it into a work of art, and another six months with 3D wizard Frank Spalteholz, as well as composer Mighty33 to transform it into a VR exclusive work of art.

The piece has a 30-minute mini-documentary about it, explaining the background. Look here

The first of the 10 NFTs is reserved for the mysterious OG, who may be one of eight people, and another nine will now be sold to the market with a Varjo headset. The Finnish company Varjo has the most advanced virtual reality viewer in the world, only available to industrial players such as Apple, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Volvo, etc. The viewer is not commercially available and has an astonishing 8K resolution with which people fly airplanes and perform surgeries. major hospitals, and you. The NFT comes with headphones, drivers, a powerful laptop, and a physically signed large print copy of the original version. It is configured to troubleshoot remotely to ensure a smooth transition.

You can see a 2D preview of the work here, as well as listen to the glorious Mighty soundtrack, which perfectly captures the danger, tension, and power of Bitcoin Island in its purgatory.

The 2D version

Do you want to have an astronaut grade virtual reality glasses that are not available elsewhere on the market? The artwork comes with a beast of a laptop, the Varjo VR2pro headset, and a remote troubleshooting mechanism. Visit Varjo.com

Minimum bid of 100K USD

The offers for version 2/10 will start from 100K USD, but since we know that people like exclusive things, for this first version only, we will offer a ‘buy now’ option for 1M USD, which means that no other version will. come to the market. So it will be a 2/2.

See how VESA addresses this in a tweet this morning.

A few more words #VR Valientes on the market situation, @elonmusk tweets and the hottest #NFT with @TerraVirtuaArt @ Mighty_33 Online today feom 2Pm BST pic.twitter.com/PKt0HBmAXp – VESA (@artbyvesa) May 23, 2021

Take a look at this interview with co-founder Gary on why Terra Virtua is such a big deal in the NFT space, and its art segment will soon be a force to be reckoned with here.

