Cryptocurrency : 1,000 true fans is all you need

The post every content creator should read.

I recently reread Kevin Kelly’s post 1,000 True Fans . MUST READ whether you are a content creator, small business owner, or anyone trying to cultivate a fan base or followers (making money) of any kind. Kelly originally wrote the post in 2008, but it has been updated over the years and has been commented on by the likes of Tim Ferriss and others.

The concept is simple.

To be a successful creator you don’t need millions. You don’t need millions of dollars or millions of clients, millions of clients or millions of fans. To earn a living as a craftsman, photographer, musician, designer, author, animator, app creator, entrepreneur, or inventor, you just need thousands of true fans.

Kelly says that a true fan will buy everything you produce . If you are a band, they will travel across the country to see you play. If you are a writer, they will read every book or blog post you write. These are die-hard fans and you should build your business around them.

1,000> 1,000,000

It is much more feasible to target a thousand customers than a million fans. Millions of paying fans is not a realistic goal to aim for, especially when you’re starting out. But a thousand fans is doable.

You are absolutely right. 1000 fans IT IS feasible. And because it is feasible to have 1,000 true fans, it is more valuable and sustainable than 1,000,000 fans. I’d rather have 1,000 die-hard fans than spend the rest of my life pursuing an unrealistic goal of competing with the fan base of a large corporation.

Do some math and you will see how valuable Kelly’s concept can be. Note that 1,000 is, as he says, not an absolute number. You could be filming for 500 fans or 2000 or 3000. Either way, this most appetizing amount of die-hard fans can sustain your business.

If you can earn, on average, $ 100 per year with each fan, then You only need 1,000 of them to make $ 100,000 per year.

The math behind it

Think about it… It breaks it down even further for different amounts of fans and how much you earn per fan on average.

If you get an average of $ 50 per year from each fan, you need 2,000 fans to earn $ 100,000 per year. But of course it could also go in the opposite direction. If you average $ 200 per year for each fan, then you only need 500 fans to make $ 100,000 per year.

Earning a living as a content creator or small business owner is much more feasible than you might think, as long as you have a staunch fanbase.

Kelly says that “ the big corporations, the middlemen, the commercial producers, are ill equipped and ill prepared to connect with these thousand true fanatics. “Big corporations can’t connect on a peer-to-peer level with fans the way a single content creator can. That’s where its value increases relative to the big boys chasing millions. You don’t need millions. You don’t want millions. You want to satisfy your 1,000 true fans.

Niche audiences are interested in what you uniquely have to offer. They like the sound of your music, the way you write, the takes you have, or the art you create. They are a small but powerful group. You can have a direct relationship with 1,000 true fans in a way that enhances the experience for both you and the fan.

I reread 1,000 True Fans because I am personally trying to reach 1,000 fans for my own project – The Bitcoin Binge Letter.

I am a content creator, probably like you. I write posts, make videos, participate in social media and on my website with people interested in Bitcoin, investing in cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency mining. I started mining crypto last year and found the community to be energizing. Now, my goal is to interact with the followers that I have gained on a frequent and personal level. I like to give advice on the subject. I like my niche .

What is your niche?

And, can you get 1,000 true fans in that niche who will follow you and consume everything you produce? That is the goal.

It is more achievable than you think. I haven’t arrived yet, but I’m on my way. My project is a side hustle that may one day turn into something more substantial. However, even if it’s still a side hustle, just consider Kelly’s concept in that context.

To make $ 20,000 per year with a secondary hustle, you would only need to make $ 100 per year on average 200 fans. Whatever your goal, it’s probably more achievable than you think. Run the numbers and find out.

I leave you with Kelly’s takeout. However, go ahead and read the entire essay and it will motivate you to cultivate your fan base.

The bottom line: 1,000 true fans is an alternate path to success other than stardom. Rather than trying to hit the narrow and unlikely peaks of platinum blockbusters, blockbusters, and celebrity status, you can aim for a direct connection with a thousand true fans.

