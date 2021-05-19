Cryptocurrency : 10 ways to make money with Bitcoin

The idea of ​​this post is to explore different alternatives to make money with Bitcoin. There is much more to do Hold and Trade. You can implement any of them, or all of them, it will depend on your time and knowledge of the crypto market.

As time passes, Bitcoin takes hold in the crypto world, offering new investment opportunities, which we have compiled in this post.

10 ways to make money with Bitcoin

1- Hold

If you trust the potential of this money technology, being a Holder is the most promising option to make money with Bitcoin, since your horizon will always be long-term, forgetting about current fluctuations.

A Holder is one who buys Bitcoin and forgets that he has it, betting on a strong revaluation in the medium / long term.

Tip: If you hold, keep your money safely. For this I recommend a paper wallet, or a hardware device like Trezor.

2- Trading

If you have knowledge of trading, either in the crypto market, or in the Stock Market or Forex, you can take advantage of making money in the short term, with the purchase / sale of BTC. Even if you dare, you can exchange Bitcoin for altcoins to earn money.

There are numerous exchanges to trade cryptocurrencies, I personally recommend Binance, for its simplicity and ease of use.

Tip: Learn to use the trading platform of your choice well, since the speed to buy / sell cryptocurrencies can make a difference in the short term.

3- Loans

Do you have some Bitcoin left over and you don’t know what to do? You can lend BTC and get an interest rate in exchange, which in some cases can be more than interesting.

There are several companies that offer this type of service, the best known and most respected being: Bitbond.

Tip: It is important to inform yourself well before starting to lend money, since it always carries risks. To understand the business, my recommendation is to start with a low amount. In the case of Bitbond it can start at $ 5.

4- Mining

Bitcoin mining is a very complex business, since you need a lot of technical knowledge to do it on your own, from the necessary hardware, cost of electricity, among many additional factors.

If you decide to enter this world, my recommendation is that you do it in the cloud, with a trusted pool. I do not mention any, as it is a very personal decision.

Tip: At the current levels of Bitcoin (US $ 8,500) it is not very profitable to invest in this sector. But if the price rises higher, it is a business to seriously evaluate.

Mining, another alternative to make money with Bitcoin

5- CFD

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are one of the most influential financial instruments of the moment, since they have a high trading volume, thanks to the large number of online brokers that allow you to trade Bitcoin.

CFDs are instruments that replicate the value of an asset, such as Bitcoin. The main advantage is that CFDs are very liquid, and you can bet both up and down. Yes, it is possible to win if the BTC goes down.

Tip: Bitcoin CFDs should be used for short-term speculative investments, using reasonable financial leverage, to minimize risk.

Example of a Bitcoin CFD on the Plus500 online broker

6- Bots

Another way to make money with Bitcoin is through the use of automatic trading robots, better known as bots. There are a lot of alternatives in this market.

Bots are programs that are in charge of executing certain activities in a totally autonomous way; that is, bots can evaluate a certain amount of data and execute an action based on the data collected.

Tip: It must be remembered that bots are programs made by humans that fulfill programmed orders, to carry out buying / selling automatically. You have to closely monitor that the bot adapts to sudden changes in the market.

7- Affiliates

If you have a blog, social networks with many followers or any other online channel with traffic, you can earn Bitcoin by recommending products / services related to the crypto world.

One of the most complete affiliate programs is the Exchange Binance, which allows you to earn up to 40% of the commissions generated by investors. It is paid in the native BNB Token, which you can then easily exchange for Bitcoin.

Tip: If you don’t have a Binance account yet, you can open it in a minute, to start making money with Bitcoin, and trade online.

8- Betting

Another way to make money with Bitcoin is through sports betting, although it is dependent on chance and has a high risk, it is possible to make money with forecasts.

There are several bookmakers that accept Bitcoin, the best known being Cloudbet and Wolf.bet.

Tip: Never forget that bets should be taken seriously, and should only be made with money that you can afford to lose. It is the same as going to a physical casino, you always know how much you enter with, but never how much you leave.

9- Work

You can look for a job that pays you in Bitcoin, or you can charge your clients in Bitcoin for your services. The jobs that are paid with Bitcoin are growing more and more.

For example, in CryptoTrend, workers collect their salaries in Bitcoin.

Tip: You can look for an independent job that you have, and that is paid with BTC, and hold with it. That would be a real “bet” for the future.

10- Donations

Cryptocurrency donations have become “fashionable”, as they are very easy to make from anywhere in the world. If you have a blog, or a mass traffic medium, such as a social network with many followers, you can request donations.

Donations work very well, but remember that you must offer something in return, such as information of interest to your readers / followers. It can also be a useful contribution to society, you will know better than anyone what you can do.

Tip: You can test donations by making a contribution to this content. Your help helps us to continue growing as an independent medium.

Do you know another way to make money with Bitcoin? Share it in the comments section.

