Cryptocurrency : 10 essential cryptocurrency websites to keep up to date

If you already have, or are thinking of buying cryptocurrencies, be sure to consult these 10 news and current websites about digital currencies for these [email protected]…

Consulting projects, markets and news before buying or investing in the stock market is crucial in general terms and especially important when trading cryptocurrencies.

It is not only about making precise movements and having previous studies, crypto trading also involves knowing the latest news in this world, since it is also the most volatile market of all.

As you may have seen by now, a pandemic like COVID-19 is the great example of the importance of being aware of financial news and following the reactions of the digital currency markets.

How to know if a website is reliable?

The following points are not golden rules to find out if a source is reliable or not, but recommendations to keep in mind when you come across a cryptocurrency news website:

Some websites collaborate with fraudulent brokers. We are not saying that the web is automatically bad, but it is not advisable to fully trust a page that works with an unregulated broker, especially if you consider it as an option to invest.

You must have continuity in your publications. That is, if the last news published was in October 2017, perhaps the web has been abandoned and does not serve you much as a point of reference.

The sources used and / or the authors of the articles are cited.

It must be easy to navigate, especially since these types of pages offer a lot of content. The design of the web is recommended not to be overloaded so that in this way you can find the information easily.

10 cryptocurrency websites that you should consult daily

1. Coin Market Cap

It is the cryptocurrency page par excellence. It provides a list of thousands of cryptocurrencies and hundreds of exchanges with prices and volumes updated at all times.

It was founded in 2013 and has been cited in numerous international newscasts such as CNBC, Bloomberg, and other major media outlets.

Offers information on almost all cryptocurrencies and exchanges on the market, as well as a personalized analysis, graphs, historical data, market trends and more details.

More information on its official page: https://coinmarketcap.com/

Inside the page you will find different topics like watchlists and even a dictionary to help you learn the lingo of the crypto world.

On his blog you will find interesting articles on recent topics. The only downside is that some of its sections are only in English, otherwise most of its information is available in Spanish.

Visit the page »

2. Cointelegraph

This is one of the largest news blogs on the crypto sphere.

It began its services in 2013 and they are located in different cities around the world, San Francisco, New York, Memphis, Ontario, London, Paris, Rome, Madrid and more.

His articles cover topics such as the most trending cryptocurrencies in the market, emerging blockchains, all kinds of start-ups and a large number of articles with price analysis, etc.

More information on its official page: https://es.cointelegraph.com/

You will be able to find the price indices in the market, some expert interviewss and up to various academic articles to learn more about cryptocurrencies and how they work.

Visit the page »

3. Coingecko

It is undoubtedly one of the most popular pages. Founded in 2014, Coingecko specializes in tracking the growth, sentiment, and engagement of the crypto community.

The best thing about this website is that their analyzes are based on the sentiment of the markets and the community; This means that they track the market capitalization and in this way position the more than 4,700 cryptocurrencies listed on their website.

More information on its official page: https://www.coingecko.com/es

And the same happens with the Exchange, they take into account the sentiment of the community on Twitter, Reddit and any other quality forum to determine which is the best exchange house.

Visit the page »

4. Coindesk

News website, launched in 2013 and based in New York, which currently has a relatively small team but expert in cryptocurrencies.

It began its services in 2013 and they are located in different cities around the world, San Francisco, New York, Memphis, Ontario, London, Paris, Rome, Madrid and more.

More information on its official page: https://www.coindesk.com/

His articles offer topics such as: cryptocurrency regulations in different countries, the economic crisis and its effects on the market, the contribution of cryptocurrencies and their digital assets to the evolution of the global financial system, etc.

And not only that, since they also feature podcasts, videos, research by experts and broadcast events live.

Visit the page »

5. Cryptovest

Launched in 2017, Cryptovest is one of the leading sources of cryptocurrency news information.

His articles cover to the maximum all the topics that are at the forefront of the crypto world and are recommended for experts, beginners and / or market observers.

More information on its official page: https://cryptovest.com/

It has a quality team of writers, editors, developers and analysts, who are responsible for publishing accurate and substantiated reports.

Visit the page »

6. Blockonomi

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Manchester, Blockonomi is a website that covers numerous areas on cryptocurrencies, fintechs, and the blockchain economy.

His articles have an informative focus that adheres to journalistic policies, so they try to provide fair and impartial information. In addition, they also have tutorials that help to better understand the cryptocurrency world.

More information on its official page: https://blockonomi.com/

Visit the page »

7. Cryptocompare

It is a website founded in 2014 in London that offers an overview and holistic view of the market and prices in real time, high quality and reliable.

The highlight of this page is its ranking of exchanges, wallets and cryptocurrency cards, in which they classify the services according to various market factors, community sentiment, security levels, amount of coins, etc.

More information on its official page: https://www.cryptocompare.com/

In addition, it produces cryptocurrency trading data, historical and blockchain data, social data, reports, and a set of cryptocurrency indexes.

Provides a blog for the Cryptocompare community where knowledge is discussed and shared about cryptocurrency trading. Also users can interact with each other to discuss market trends, exchanges, mining solutions and basically any question that comes up.

Visit the page »

8. Crypto trend

Financial news website on cryptocurrencies created in 2017 and that seeks to create efficient and clear content for readers.

Most of his articles are recent topics, even the website has put out a section that only covers news about COVID-19 and cryptocurrencies. They present topics on investment possibilities in different countries, news of the day on the highlights of the day and week.

More information on its official page: https://criptotendencia.com/

They have a calendar of events on academic conferences, they have a special section for Bitcoin, among other interesting topics.

Visit the page »

9. Crypto News

The website developed in 2015 by Latin American cryptocurrency experts touches on last-minute topics, for example, “the best cryptocurrencies during confinement due to COVID-19.”

Although you can also find tutorials, investment tips, basics and educational information about cryptocurrencies.

Its main goal is to cover the most important financial events in Latin American countriesHowever, you can find news from all over the world and all are focused on Spanish speakers.

More information on its official page: https://www.criptonoticias.com/

Thanks to its interviews with experts of different nationalities, the blog offers different perspectives which should be taken into account when investing in cryptocurrencies.

Visit the page »

10. Bitcoin Journal

Blog focused mainly on the translation of news about cryptocurrencies published on recognized pages such as the CCN, Bloomberg or CoinDesk.

Bitcoin newspaper also seeks inform the entire Spanish-speaking world about events that directly affect the Latin American and Spanish cryptocurrency community.

Its writing team is spread throughout the American continent and is characterized by its extensive journalistic experience.

More information on its official page: https://www.diariobitcoin.com/

They focus on market and exchange analysis, new cryptocurrency technologies, digital commerce and news about the financial situation of different Latin countries.

Visit the page »

About the author

Chief Content Manager

I have two years of experience as an online writer. My work focuses on the creation of texts where we seek to create a link with the user.

More articles by this author:

I have two years of experience as an online writer. My work focuses on the creation of texts where we seek to create a link with the user.

More articles by this author:

You may also like…

Indeed, virtual money does not go around with little girls and beyond becoming a fad for …

Solve all your doubts about Cryptocurrencies with the guides and tutorials explained step by step. Yes…

If you’re [email protected] and you are looking for an exchange in your local currency, do not stop reading this article …