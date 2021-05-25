Cryptocurrency : 1 way Elon Musk is helping and hurting you in the cryptocurrency market

Compartir

Image by Elon Musk de Iván Jesus Rojas from Pixabay

It’s hard to imagine, but one of the richest people in the world is hurting you in the crypto market. When you look closely, billionaire Elon Musk cares less if you make money. He already has $ 153.2 billion in net worth. That’s more than you or I have, unless it’s Jeff Bezos.

Initially, people thought it was funny when Elon Musk tweeted about Dogecoin several times, causing the price of the cryptocurrency to skyrocket. Also, their appearance on Saturday Night Live did not affect the week as the price continued to climb.

Then his mixed messages confuse everyone, as one day he supports Dogecoin, but the next day he says that his company cannot support Bitcoin when Tesla made a big purchase just a few months ago. Elon should honestly focus on his two projects, Tesla and Space X.

The more you tweet, the more you don’t help the crypto community. His tweets and comments hurt the crypto community and price too. When you feel like it, your tweets also help cryptocurrencies, specifically Dogecoin.

Do not misunderstand. I’m a huge Elon Musk fan.

I have owned Tesla shares for three years. In every video I watch of Elon Musk, I see his legendary story as he worked harder than many people to get where he is today. Like many billionaires, he made great sacrifices to achieve his dreams.

Since not many people can tell billionaire Elon Musk what to do, if he did these three things, it would help the crypto community.

1. Stop Tweeting Dogecoin . Elon Musk should stop tweeting about Dogecoin and the crypto market. This only gives the cryptocurrency market a little push up. But this also encourages new investors to make bad investments.

Dogecoin is a good short-term investment, but some people may go overboard. Dogecoin is not like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other well-known cryptocurrencies.

This cryptocurrency is a meme coin named after a Japanese dog, a Shiba Inu.

Despite its flaws, Dogecoin has outperformed many cryptocurrencies this year, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. In the second half of the year, I don’t expect Dogecoin to make similar returns. Dogecoin can go as high as $ 1.00, but that’s just another 200% from here.

Some entrepreneurs are using Dogecoin as part of their business plans. His billionaire colleague Mark Cuban accepts Dogecoin for customers to purchase merchandise and tickets at Dallas Mavericks games.

two. If Elon Musk wants to help the crypto community, then he should . His crypto tweets are a distraction fueling the crypto euphoria. This gives people an inflated message about the market.

Many new investors are inexperienced and people cannot learn to invest in crypto overnight.

3. Whether Elon Musk was serious about Bitcoin’s energy use is something only he can answer. Elon may have been candid as he and MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor are working with top Bitcoin miners on using renewable energy.

Their discussions could really help the Bitcoin mining industry, especially since China has its own Bitcoin mining problems.

Twitter screenshot of The Street

Hopefully Elon Musk learns from the Bitcoin Mining Council and provides valuable tweets in lieu of his FUD.

It’s hard to imagine a billionaire causing so much trouble, but Elon certainly is.