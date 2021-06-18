Cryptocurrency : 1 Reason You Should Be Cautious When Following Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Strategy

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Your Bitcoin strategy may not work for you.

Image by Bitcoin de Kredite from Pixabay

If you’ve seen recent videos this year on Bitcoin, you may have come across Michael Saylor giving his advice on Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market. Michael Saylor is the founder of MicroStrategy who has made large investments in Bitcoin since 2020.

Michael Saylor was late to the crypto space, but he’s making a big impact as an investor. His company MicroStrategy owns around 91,579 Bitcoin valued at $ 3.45 billion at the time of this writing.

Chronologically, these are the moves that MicroStrategy made when buying Bitcoin since 2020.

1. August 11, 2020. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor announced that the Nasdaq-listed business intelligence firm was making a long-term investment of $ 250 million in Bitcoin.

2. September 15, 2020. Saylor doubled, adding another $ 175 million to MicroStrategy’s balance sheet. That $ 425 million bought MicroStrategy’s total at 38,250 BTC.

3. February 17, 2021. Saylor revealed that MicroStrategy was selling $ 900 million in debt to buy more BTC. Bitcoin was at $ 49,600.

4. March 1, 2021. MicroStrategy had 90,859 BTC which it bought for approximately $ 2.2 billion.

5. June 2021. MicroStrategy was selling $ 400 million in corporate bonds to buy more Bitcoin.

When Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $ 61,683 later in the month, that investment was worth a staggering $ 5.6 billion. MicroStrategy had earnings on paper of $ 3.4 billion. ”

Michael Saylor was one of the recent cryptocurrency investors encouraging other companies to invest as well. Saylor even encouraged Elon Musk to invest in the cryptocurrency space.

Tesla and MassMutual bought Bitcoin and added it to their balance sheet.

“Michael Saylor’s decision to invest MicroStrategy’s treasury has paved the way for other corporate leaders to explore the possibility of adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets,” said Diogo Mónica, co-founder and president of Anchorage, the custodian of cryptocurrencies.

In several videos on YouTube, Michael Saylor has mentioned that companies should apply for a loan to buy Bitcoin. Businesses are often in a different category than individuals and can usually get a loan to finance this investment.

If one person did this, it could easily backfire.

Companies have a longer term to make this investment. Many people live from paycheck to paycheck and have little savings. If Bitcoin were to crash like it did after 2017, many people would see their investment disappear.

The same would happen to MicroStrategy.

Edward Moya, a New York City-based senior market analyst for currency trading firm Oanda Corp and a Bitcoin believer, gave his take on MicroStrategy.

“That would really destroy [MicroStrategy]. Whatever ‘buy’ ratings they have, they would go ‘sell,’ ”Moya says. “It would be extremely difficult for the company to recover from that.”

There is always the possibility that the Bitcoin market will collapse. It is dangerous for people to follow Saylor’s advice. Some people don’t have a plan when it comes to investing. You can see the high-profile sports and movie stars who made millions and ultimately filed for bankruptcy.

If millionaires can go broke due to bad investments or deals, it is likely that anyone could lose money, rich or poor.

Although Michael Saylor recommends others to invest in Bitcoin and obtain loans to buy Bitcoin, his message does not apply to everyone. Saylor is in a much better position to make large investments and borrow in this digital currency.

In 2017, when Bitcoin almost hit $ 20,000, some people made risky investments. Some people applied for loans, exchanged bitcoins, and other similar events.

Before investing in Bitcoin or any cryptocurrency, you need an exit plan.

Ask yourself these questions:

When do you plan to sell your cryptocurrencies? What do you plan to do if the cryptocurrency performs 10 times or 100 times? Does your exchange provide a summary of your trades? When you withdraw the money, will you have money to pay your taxes?

These questions are important for you to have an answer. If you don’t have an answer, you could face IRS penalties, lose your investment, or spend all of your earnings.

Instead of investing, you must have a plan for your earnings. You don’t want to be an investor who made a fortune but lost it all overnight.

It is important not to be too greedy and have an exit plan for your cryptocurrencies.