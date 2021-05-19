Cryptocurrencies post trillion-dollar losses

The cryptocurrency market has suffered a huge hit that has made us fear the worst. Just a few days ago I shared with you this article focused on Bitcoin and the manipulation that Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, had made of the value of said cryptocurrency. This manipulation caused a massive collapse that took it from $ 63,000 to $ 40,000, but things have increased in recent hours.

At the time of writing this article, Bitcoin, the most important and valuable of all cryptocurrencies, had marked a minimum of $ 31,926. In the following hours it has started a timid recovery that has pushed it to $ 35,989, but its downward trend is evident, since in a few minutes I have seen it fall again below $ 35,000. That huge drop has, unsurprisingly, a knock-on effect on other cryptocurrencies. Ethereum, for example, fell to $ 2,089, a huge collapse, since on May 13 it exceeded the $ 4,300.

Roughly estimating, the cryptocurrency market has suffered such a huge ‘earthquake’ that it has lost about a trillion dollars (one trillion US dollars) in less than 24 hours. Yes, it is dizzying, but in the end it is still an overwhelming confirmation of what we have said actively and passively, that cryptocurrencies are a risky investment, and a highly volatile value that can take a 180 degree turn in some few hours. For the curious, yes, the DogeCoin has also sunk to almost half its value.

What has happened for cryptocurrencies to sink in this way?

The truth is that it is not entirely clear. Some sources say that this fall causes the hardening of the restrictions on cryptocurrencies in China, but the truth is that the true origin Everything seems to be in the last tweets of Elon Musk, and in that more than evident manipulation of the market that we talked about at the time.

It makes all the sense in the world, the initial drop, coupled with signs of manipulation and the possible sale of Tesla’s stake in Bitcoin, generated a domino effect that caused a lot of fear among investors. The rest of the story tells itself, we already know what fear can cause, and the consequences that the massive sale of cryptocurrencies can have on their value.

Taking a broader look, I think that the situation we have reached gives us clear indications that there has been a partial burst of the bubble in which cryptocurrencies were plunged. I speak of a partial puncture because the loss of value has been enormous, exceeding 50% in some cases, but it has not been enough to sink them into a truly difficult situation.

With everything, that does not mean that the situation is not serious. The main exchange houses are receiving an influx of traffic, and operations, so great that they are showing operational problems and preventing users from carrying out basic operations. We will see how the situation evolves in the next few hours, but for now there is a slight attempt at recovery.