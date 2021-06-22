Cryptocurrencies fill gaps in an increasingly precarious Venezuelan economy

(Adjust last paragraph)

By Brian Ellsworth

CARACAS, Jun 22 (.) – Venezuelan food delivery man Pablo Toro is not involved in cryptocurrency trading and has no ties to blockchain platforms, but indirectly uses digital tokens every time he sends money to his family.

Toro, who emigrated to Colombia in 2019, uses an app called Valiu that receives the Colombian pesos he earns working on the streets of Bogotá and subsequently deposits the bolivars into a Venezuelan bank account.

For Venezuela’s economy, mired in hyperinflation and surrounded by sanctions, the operation is not so simple. Valiu uses pesos to buy cryptocurrencies that he then sells on LocalBitcoins, a global site that makes it easy to trade digital tokens in local currencies.

For Toro, the platform is more reliable than informal moneychangers, the main channel for Venezuelan migrants to use to send money home. And you don’t need the traditional shipping that must be purchased in person.

“When there is no electricity (in Venezuela), when there is no internet connection, that influences too much how long it takes to send a remittance or financial aid to the family,” said Toro, who quit his job as a security guard because with his salary he could not even buy the food of the day.

Now, “I don’t have to be aware of whether the signal dropped in Venezuela or whether the signal dropped here.”

As hyperinflation and US sanctions make Venezuela’s economy increasingly dysfunctional, cryptocurrencies are emerging as a way to provide services that in other countries are handled by the traditional banking system.

It has become a tool to send remittances, protect wages from inflation, and help companies manage cash flow quickly in the face of depreciation, according to interviews with crypto users and experts.

Cryptocurrency use in Latin America gained new attention in June after El Salvador adopted bitcoin as legal tender. In addition, it has gained popularity in Argentina in response to the resurgence of inflation.

In a report published in 2020, Chainalysis, a startup investigating blockchain transactions, ranked Venezuela third in its Global Crypto Adoption Index, a ranking driven in large part by high transaction volumes in bolivars.

Cryptocurrency mining, which uses high-powered computers to solve complex math problems, is an attractive way to generate additional income in the face of Venezuela’s ultra-low energy prices, but the average citizen cannot afford the equipment.

“Valiu buys and sells bitcoins instead of directly exchanging pesos for bolivars due to the unavailability of that currency in regulated markets,” said Alejandro Machado, head of pilot programs at Valiu.

Operations in bolivars on the LocalBitcoins platform are the largest by value of Latin American currencies, according to data from the firm, analyzed by blockchain advisor UsefulTulips.

LocalBitcoins did not respond to a request for comment.

Cryptocurrency traders and experts say volumes on the site have fallen due to the growing popularity of Binance, one of the world’s largest digital currency platforms, offering trading in a variety of tokens.

These include so-called “stablecoins”, the values ​​of which remain unchanged relative to a specific asset, such as the US dollar.

Bolivar trading on Binance has risen 75% since May, making Venezuela the only country in Latin America whose trading volumes have risen since bitcoin prices began to decline sharply in recent weeks, according to a platform spokesperson. .

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced in 2017 the creation of a state-backed cryptocurrency called petro, but which has little practical application.

Thus, an important part of crypto operations in Venezuela involves companies changing bolivars to combat inflation, said economist and finance expert Aaron Olmos.

“Crypto is being used to alleviate the current economic situation,” Olmos said. “Nobody is going to tell you ‘every night we balance cash, we pass the bolivars to bitcoin’. However, it is being done.

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth. Written by Vivian Sequera. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)