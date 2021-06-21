Cryptocurrencies fall after Chinese government measures

The relationship between China and cryptocurrencies is of the love-hate type and there are, at least for the moment, no signs that this is going to change. The love part is due to the fact that, at present, China concentrates the vast majority of the mining force globally. Although there are data that contradict each other, making it difficult to give an exact number, all estimates place China above 50%, with data that oscillate, in general, between 60% and 90%. Whether the real value is closer to one or the other, in any case it is an excessive weight in this new economy.

The ugliest part of the relationship is determined because the chinese authorities do not want this to be so, and they have several reasons for this, ranging from maintaining strict control over the country’s economy, something they cannot do with cryptocurrencies, to the costs of mining for the public purse. And the main reason why there are so many miners in the country, and especially in certain regions of it, is because the low price of electricity, which is heavily subsidized by the Chinese government.

To end this situation, China began to take measures a few months ago to prevent cryptocurrencies from being mined in Inner Mongolia, one of the favorite regions of miners, and in which in recent years it has consolidated as a power in this sense, Coming to capitalize up to 8% of the world’s bitcoin mining computing power. The storm was threatening, and it seems that it has already started.

This past May, at a particularly bad time for cryptocurrencies, Chinese authorities spoke out on this for the first time, stating that they planned to crack down on crypto (and energetic, from what we can see). And we have not had to wait too long, since as we can read in Slashgear, a few hours ago Public officials have begun to cut off power supplies in facilities dedicated to cryptocurrency mining, thus rendering them totally inoperative.

It was not a surprise, yes, because beyond the May message, the Sichuan Provincial Development and Reform Commission and the Sichuan Energy Office they issued a communication last Friday informing power companies in Sichuan province that they should take steps to end cryptocurrency operations by the weekend. It follows, therefore, that these cuts are the execution of said measures.

It seems increasingly clear that cryptocurrencies, and especially miners, their days are numbered in the Asian giant. Many entities related to this market are encouraging local miners to move their facilities to other countries, although it will be key for this to check the facilities (or lack thereof) with which they have to remove the elements of their infrastructure from the country the facilities or countermeasures raised by other countries and, of course, if despite much higher costs its operation continues to be profitable.

In any case, the actions carried out by the Chinese authorities have resulted, again, in a decrease in the price of cryptocurrencies, with decreases ranging between around 4% in the case of Bitcoin and Ethereum, and a appreciable 15% in the case of that crypto meme that is Dogecoin.