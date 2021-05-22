Cryptocurrencies Fall 11.8% Following Announcement That China Will Take Action Against Bitcoin ‘Mining’

Cryptocurrencies have registered a fall of 11.85 this Friday after it was known that China plans to take action against mining activity of bitcoin and against certain behavior when trading this type of asset.

According to data collected by the Coingecko platform, by 6:00 p.m. the market capitalization of the almost 7,500 cryptocurrencies it monitors had lost 11.8% of their price, so their joint value amounted to 1,673 million dollars (1,372 million of euros).

The decline came after a meeting of the China Committee on Financial Stability and Development, a body subordinate to the State Council.

In a statement published this Friday, said Committee has highlighted several objectives, such as continuing to take measures that benefit the real economy, prevent and control financial risks and continue the process of reforms and opening up of the Chinese economy.

The Committee considers it necessary to “take measures”

With regard to the second section, that of financial risks, the Chinese body has promised to continue strengthening alert systems of these risks and to continue reforming small and medium-sized financial institutions. It also aims to reduce credit risk and strengthen supervision of the financial activity of companies.

In this sense, the Committee considers it necessary to “take action” against bitcoin mining and against the behavior when buying and selling (trading) this type of digital assets. In this way, China hopes to prevent individual risks from being transmitted to society as a whole.

Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, posted declines of about 9.5%, trading at $ 36,754.88, while Ethereum posted a 15.3% drop to $ 2,392.34, and Binance Coin plummeted. 16.7% to $ 324.83.