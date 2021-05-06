Cryptocurrencies come to the NFL

In just over a year, cryptocurrencies have completed a transition from fringe products to top-tier financial assets. This change is being driven by the substantial increase in the price of Bitcoin, which has attracted the attention of institutional investors around the world. A process that has been led by the investment fund Grayscale, thanks to which cryptocurrencies now reach the NFL as Anthony Pompliano comments in the Tweet of the day:

Grayscale has agreed to become the first crypto sponsor of an NFL team. They will be sponsoring the New York Giants, which is obviously the best football team in the world. What a smart move 😉 – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) May 5, 2021

Grayscale sponsors the NFL

If there’s one company that can claim credit for the crypto boom in recent months, it’s Grayscale. And, this firm has allowed institutional investors from around the world to invest easily and safely in virtual currencies such as Bitcoin. Serving Grayscale as an intermediary between these investors and the crypto market, acquiring and guarding the crypto assets in exchange for a commission.

This service opened the doors to the participation of hundreds of institutional investors in the crypto world. Strongly driving the demand for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, and therefore its price. And facilitating a change of attitude within the international financial markets regarding cryptocurrency. Going from being considered a simple speculative asset, to become one of the main financial products today.

And now, Grayscale would be taking advantage of this change in attitude towards cryptocurrencies. In addition to the large amount of resources that he has managed to accumulate during this last great bullish rally of Bitcoin. To enter the world of sports by sponsoring an American football team. This is the first time that cryptocurrencies have reached the NFL in this way, as Anthony Pompliano commented:

«Grayscale has agreed to become the first crypto sponsor of an NFL team. They are going to sponsor the New York Giants, which is obviously the best football team in the world. What a smart move.

This move by Grayscale will not only be positive as a publicity for the company. If not, it will also expose millions of American football fans to the world of cryptocurrencies. What will serve as a boost in the massification process in the adoption of cryptoactives.

