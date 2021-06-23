Cryptocurrencies Are ‘Rat Poison’, One-Third Of Major Investment Firms Tell JPM

LONDON, Jun 23 (.) – Only 10% of institutional investment firms surveyed by JPMorgan trade cryptocurrencies, and nearly half label the emerging asset class “rat poison” or predict it would be a fad.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, fell to a five-month low on Tuesday, extending losses from China’s mounting crackdown on mining and cryptocurrency trading. Also, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has said it would like to see more regulation on this type of trading.

At 1045 GMT on Wednesday, bitcoin was up about 5%, at about $ 34,000.

Of the companies that did not invest, 80% do not plan to do so or trade cryptocurrencies, according to the survey conducted at the JPMorgan Macro, Quantitative and Derivatives conference, which was attended by some 3,000 investors from around 1,500 institutions.

However, when asked about their personal investments, 40% of investors claimed that they are active in cryptocurrencies.

Four-fifths of investors also expect regulators to get tougher on these types of assets, while a whopping 95% believe that fraud in the world of cryptocurrencies is “somewhat or very prevalent,” according to the survey published on Thursday. Tuesday night.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett in the past characterized bitcoin as “rat poison squared.” A third of those surveyed by JPM agreed with that opinion. Another 16% indicated that it is a passing fad.

In other findings, investors said they expected the benchmark US stock index S&P 500 to trade between 4,200 and 4,600 by the end of 2021, with a reduction in central bank stimulus and inflation as key market risks. The S&P 500 closed at 4,246.44 points on Tuesday.

(Report by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)