Cryptocurrencies are in “an area we can’t ignore,” says Fed’s Bostic

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The rapid development of cryptocurrencies and digital finance in general is “an area we cannot ignore,” Atlanta Federal Reserve Chairman Raphael Bostic said on Monday, pointing to currency volatility such as the Bitcoin and its eventual replacement of traditional assets such as the dollar.

“It moves fast. The crypto space in particular, if one had to describe it, is an extremely volatile market and I don’t think its current characteristics are conducive to it becoming a currency,” Bostic said.

Stables improve the landscape “but there is still a lot to do,” Bostic said in an online discussion with a Florida real estate industry institute.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)