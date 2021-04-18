Cryptocurrencies and traditional finance to merge through M & As

Compartir

What Coinbase has already been made public, and eToro , Kraken They also plan to list their shares, we can also expect to see an increase in acquisitions activity in the coming months.

While mergers and acquisitions are expected to increase this year, what is less clear is who will initiate such moves. Will traditional finance companies (or fintech) acquire crypto companies or will it be the other way around?

Uniting both sectors

It is worth noting that mergers and acquisitions have already increased quite rapidly within the cryptocurrency industry. According PwC’s third global mergers and acquisitions and fundraising report , the total value of mergers and acquisitions within cryptocurrencies more than doubled in 2020, to just over $ 1.1 billion. They expect to see further consolidation in the industry with some of the larger, well-funded or profitable firms continuing their M&A activities.

“We hope that the focus will not be on acquiring smaller competitors, but on companies that offer complementary services to their current offering (eg crypto, data, compliance, research),” they added.

With an average value of $ 53 million (up from $ 19 million in 2019), most of the previous deals involved one crypto company merging or acquiring with another. For example, Binance bought CoinMarketCap , while Coinbase acquired the cryptocurrency brokerage Tagomi, with headquarters in New York.

Nonetheless, since Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are now drawing the attention of financial institutions and banks, 2021 (and beyond) is likely to bring a greater number of ‘traditional’ finance companies buying businesses within cryptocurrencies. And we will also see an increase in crypto companies acquiring companies outside of the sector.

“Large-scale crypto institutions may want to buy traditional mid-sized fintech companies as part of a contracting acquisition strategy by generating liquidity or financial instruments that require in-depth knowledge of the regulatory environment and offerings. Large-scale traditional financial institutions may want to demonstrate thought leadership in the face of growing nervousness among high-net-worth individuals who are beginning to fear losing significant capital growth potential within the cryptocurrency sector, ”said Andrew Kessler, Director of technology and co-founder of Zug-based Digital Data Management Platform Zenotta .

At the same time, Kessler hopes that midsize institutions within traditional and crypto finance will want to come together to “mutually strengthen their individual positions by bridging these two sectors.”

For Mike Colyer, CEO of Foundry , a mining participation company owned by Digital Currency Group , there will be a particular area of ​​the crypto industry that will enjoy a surge in interest from businesses outside of crypto.

“There is already a growing trend among traditional companies to acquire or merge with crypto companies, especially those in the mining sector. In recent months, we have seen all kinds of publicly traded companies in North America, from sports lottery companies to technical support solution providers, acquiring or merging with cryptocurrency mining companies, ”he told Cryptonews.com.

Colyer expects this trend to increase this year, while also expecting “more cryptocurrency players to acquire traditional finance companies, especially as the bull market continues.”

‘The only option’

Since some crypto companies are now so large, large traditional financial corporations may be forced to acquire at least some of them, as the odds of building something equally successful in a shorter span of time decrease each month.

Given the time to market to build a cryptocurrency offering for all but the most agile traditional financial firms, it will be measured in years, if companies have not yet started building a cryptocurrency offering, the only option will be an acquisition to guarantee that remain relevant. Paypal has led the pack with his recent acquisition from the custodial infrastructure provider Curv ”Said Seamus Donoghue, vice president of strategic alliances for METACO , a provider of digital asset infrastructure for traditional financial institutions.

He added that PayPal is now embracing digital payments (i.e. cryptocurrencies) that would otherwise completely disrupt its existing business model. Ultimately, this is something that banks and other types of businesses may be forced to do, potentially through acquisitions.

“Too many traditional banks have been waiting and watching regarding crypto assets and are now in the uncomfortable position of being completely ignored by native crypto companies who are experiencing what could be described as ‘hypergrowth,'” he said. Cryptonews.com said.

But given the conservatism of many traditional financial institutions, it could still be a while before they start taking action.

“We are seeing more institutional money moving towards cryptocurrencies as an asset class, but that does not immediately translate into acquisitions in the sector by traditional financial players. […] I think we will see further consolidation within cryptocurrencies before any serious move by traditional financial players, ”said Alexander Höptner, CEO of the owner. by BitMEX , 100x Group . He recently said that BitMEX could also “buy something” as they plan to launch spot trading, brokerage and custody services.

Accelerated evolution

Regardless of the time scale, it is difficult to get rid of the suspicion that mergers and cross-acquisitions will eventually occur between cryptocurrencies and traditional finance. But how will this affect cryptocurrencies?

“One way or another, as cryptocurrencies become more mainstream, crypto companies will eventually become more institutionalized, move more within the purview of regulators, and offer products or services that more closely resemble those that financial institutions do. traditional offer for a long time. Therefore, I believe that such mergers and acquisitions will only accelerate this evolution, advancing cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency companies in the process, “said Mike Colyer.

For Patrick Campos, strategy director of Securrency , one possibility is that cross-mergers and acquisitions may result in a partial hybridization between cryptocurrencies and traditional finance.

“The emerging ecosystem will consist of seamless integration of legacy systems with newer systems based on distributed ledger technology. These systems will use interoperable rails to expedite the transition to the future state where digital assets predominate in areas where the efficiency of programmable business logic and automation of fulfillment lead to expanded markets and increased revenue capture, “he told Cryptonews. com .

However, this is only one possibility, and Campos also suggested that banks can end up without needing digital assets and blockchain on a significant scale, and vice versa. Regardless, the available evidence indicates that mergers and acquisitions will certainly increase for cryptocurrencies this year, even if it will mostly be the cryptocurrency companies themselves that will buy.

