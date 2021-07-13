Cryptoamulets? A Buddhist undertakes with NFT

A Buddhist fan and collectors get started with NFT by creating the first crypto amulets for the followers of this religion and philosophical doctrine.

The market for NFTs (non-fungible token) grows in the eastern region of the world with charms that are now based on technology blockchain.

A Buddhist undertakes with NFT

The idea of ​​selling this type of digital amulets was Ekkaphong Khemthong, who decided to apply this trend to Buddhism and undertake.

“I am a collector of charms and I was thinking about how to make them known to foreigners and the whole world,” he explained.

He added that the basic reason for his undertaking is that by turning them into NFT, amulets can no longer be forged, as with objects that are traded in markets.

This is how he founded CryptoAmulets, the venture from which he develops these Buddhist crypto amulets.

For his digital charms, Ekkapong turned to a religious figure from the northeast of the country, Luang Pu Heng, who according to the cryptocurrency entrepreneur is a symbol of luck in business.

That was why she chose him to bless her virtual objects in a ceremony as traditional as for royal amulets.

The capital of Thailand, Bangkok has a market dedicated to these kaleidoscopic colored objects, which supposedly protect spirits and bring luck.

They can be worth thousands of dollars if they were blessed by a famous monk.

Crypto amulets with blockchain

Memes gifs, videos, tweets, playlists and now Buddhist amulets that are no longer absent from the NFT fever.

Buddhism enters the fashion of the NFTs or at least their followers who now find in these unforgeable digital objects a market opportunity.

NFTs are digital files of many origins with identity, authenticity and blockchain-based traceability, which makes them unforgeable.

Buddhist amulets are normally found hanging on the necks of the followers of this religion and philosophical doctrine originating in India.

It is also popular to locate them on vehicle mirrors as a good luck item.

However, it is now possible to get them as a digital object from the karmic fortune in the form of crypto amulets.

To bless the digital archives, a ceremony was held where the monk Luang Pu Heng was present, explained the Buddhist who undertakes with NFT

The old man sprinkled holy water on his own face, while his disciples, dressed in saffron robes, chanted and scattered yellow petals on the altar where the images were placed.

In the photos that circulate on social networks, the monk can be seen blessing a table covered with a promotional canvas of crypto-amulets, adorned with flowers and surrounded by images of the Buddhist religion.

Although it is not very clear how it was achieved bless digital files, the charms will be sold as NFT.

According to the project’s computer scientist, Daye Chan, the 95-year-old monk “we told him it was like blessing photos”.

He assured that the advantage of crypto amulets is that they are unforgeable Unlike the traditional pendants sold in the markets.

“Traceability is not guaranteed and physical items can easily be counterfeited,” he said.

Online sale

CryptoAmulets saw an opportunity to bring Thai religion into the modern era, making NFT the common practice of keeping amulets blessed by the most revered luck.

The first batch of these digital collectibles for sale includes 8,000 blessed NFTs.

These crypto charms are currently selling for between $ 46 and $ 1,800 (Thai currency 1,500-60,000) and 1,680 of these blessed files have been sold so far, mainly to Thai buyers. (.)