Crypto-to-crypto exchanges, explained

Finding a reliable provider and certainty when it comes to rates can be tricky.

Just as companies with decades of trading experience earn the trust of buyers, crypto brands that have been around since the early days of Bitcoin gain credibility & mdash; establishing a track record for providing reliable service.

More and more large companies are accepting digital assets as a payment method, which means that cryptocurrencies are increasingly entering our daily lives. But to achieve mass adoption, newcomers deserve to use platforms that offer full transparency when it comes to trading fees & hellip; as well as reactive customer service if they need assistance. Top brands now offer live chat functionality, which means that users can speak to a real person if they have questions or need some troubleshooting tips.

Fast-moving markets also mean that the value of cryptocurrencies can fluctuate sharply … and with hardly any prior notice. This can result in a slippage, where the amount of Cryptocurrency B you get in exchange for Cryptocurrency A decreases in the time it takes to finalize a transaction.

Providers like Changelly counter this by offering a fixed exchange rate which means that you will “know how many cryptocurrencies you will receive in advance.” in exchange for a higher transaction fee. Alternatively, you can cut costs by using a floating rate and trading your digital assets at the current market price. Changelly’s intuitive service is now available through & nbsp; Ledger, which offers an easy and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies.