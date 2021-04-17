Crypto markets lose hot air, DOGE and BCH skyrocket, 46% chance ETH will hit $ 2,600 by May 8

Compartir

The digital currency markets have seen some slight losses on Friday morning, as a large number of cryptocurrencies posted significant gains the day before. Bitcoin fell to a low of $ 60,042 during morning trading sessions, shedding 3% over the past 24 hours.

Crypto markets shed some value after heating up the day before

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen in value during the most recent trading sessions as the price per BTC slid from $ 63,299 to $ 60,042 losing 5% in value. However, the price recovered a bit and currently, BTC is exchanging hands between $ 60,900 and $ 61,100 per unit.

BTC / USD on Friday April 16, 2021 on Bitstamp.

BTC is still up 3.86% today and 2.52% for the month. The second largest market capitalization is ethereum (ETH) today and each coin is trading for $ 2,374 per unit. ETH touched a high during Thursday night trading sessions at $ 2,532 per ether.

ETH / USD on Friday April 16, 2021, in Deribit.

Binance Coin (BNB) is down more than 5% today as it was trading at $ 542 per unit last night and is trading for $ 522 today. XRP has seen phenomenal gains over the past 48 hours and on April 14, XRP touched $ 1.94 per unit. Currently, XRP has lost some of those gains and each coin is traded for $ 1.57 per coin. Cardano (ADA) is down more than 3% today and each ADA is trading at $ 1.39 per token.

DOGE / USDT on Binance on Friday, April 16, 2021.

The latest contenders in the leading pack of the top ten cryptocurrencies include polkadot (DOT) at $ 41.40, dogecoin (DOGE) at $ 0.30, uniswap (UNI) at $ 35.92, and bitcoin cash (BCH) at $ 894 per unit. Both dogecoin and bitcoin cash (BCH) have seen significant gains in 24 hours as DOGE continues to climb 130.58% and hit new highs. BCH is up 7.45% and touched a high of $ 954 last night on global exchanges. At press time, bitcoin cash is trading at $ 874 per coin and has a market valuation of $ 16.98 billion.

BCH / TUSD on Binance on Friday, April 16, 2021.

Bitcoin dominates a touch of more than half and the $ 2.1 trillion, the rest of the market is 9,261 cryptocurrencies

During the evening trading sessions last night, the values ​​of cryptocurrencies rose quite a bit. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization even surpassed Apple’s valuation (AAPL $ 2,258T). However, on Friday, the crypto economy is just below AAPL at $ 2,147T after several coins lost some value. Anton Chashchin, Managing Partner at Cex.io Prime Trading says that the growing value of the crypto economy shows how powerful these new assets can be.

“Developments like this mean that cryptocurrencies have become a full-blown investment asset class,” said Chashchin. “We are seeing more and more corporate, institutional and high net worth investors moving towards cryptocurrencies as a highly lucrative alternative investment opportunity. The rise of these savvy investors looking for reliable partners will only seek to further legitimize the industry and strengthen the market. “

Crypto derivatives markets indicate some moves ahead

Yesterday, Pankaj Balani, CEO of Delta Exchange, told Bitcoin.com News that there is a 40% chance that BTC prices will hit $ 70k by the end of May in our update after Mike Novogratz warned of a ” washing “of the crypto market. Speaking to Balani again on Friday, the CEO of the derivatives exchange explained the method behind his predictions and also touched on ETH prices.

“The options market is priced at 40% probability of $ 70k and 31% of $ 58k by the end of May,” Balani wrote. “After the recent rally in bitcoin, the shorter-dated (April, May) implied volatility has started to trade higher and is slightly below that of the June and September maturities. The market seems to be taking into account a big move here and we can expect realized volatility to increase even more ”, added the executive of the exchange.

Pankaj Balani also gave his perspective on ethereum (ETH) prices by looking at this week’s derivatives market action data.

“The options market is pricing ETH at $ 2,600 with 46% probability and $ 2,100 with 29% probability for the month of May,” Balani told Bitcoin.com News. “Most of the contracts negotiated today are the so-called $ 2,300 and $ 2,200. There is a lot of demand to add to the upside calls in Ether in the short and medium term. The realized volatility has caught up with the implied volatility and the bias of call options over put remains high, “he added.

What do you think about the crypto market action on Friday? Let us know what you think on this topic in the comment section below.

https://news.bitcoin.com/crypto-markets-lose-hot-air-doge-and-bch-skyrocket-46-chance-eth-hits-2600-by-may/