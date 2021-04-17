Crypto lawsuit pushes the limits once again from Robinhood

Crypto trading services at Robinhood fell this morning thanks to high trading volumes that were billed as ‘unprecedented’.

Robinhood fails to meet crypto demand

According to the crypto platform’s website, the service outage was first identified at 10:19 am ET. And, at 10:59 am, the company reported via Twitter that crypto trading has been “restored for most clients.”

However, what is relevant about this news is that it is the second time in less than 12 hours that something like this has happened in Robinhood. In this regard, yesterday night Robinhood experienced problems as DOGE soared.

And, although the crypto problem on Thursday night was resolved, it was not an impediment for a few hours later another failure emerged due to crypto demand.

Obviously the situation has bothered many crypto users since these flaws prevent them from continuing crypto trading and, as we know, this can be fatal; especially in highly volatile conditions.

In this sense, the question is: Will Robinhood do something to avoid crypto failures and satisfy the demand of its customers?

Banks aren’t paying enough attention to Coinbase

As we have previously noted on CryptoTrend, Coinbase was listed on Nasdaq this week, but Anthony Scaramucci, founder of Skybridge, believes that the event should have received more attention from banks.

“What surprises me, frankly, is that there is no wake-up call from the banks, the commercial banks, like there was for the 1995 Netscape IPO at Microsoft,” Scaramucci told CNBC.

«Bill Gates thought that the Internet was a fad. Then he realized what was happening with the Netscape IPO, and he deployed several billion dollars in an Internet strategy that brought him to Explorer and adapted and turned on it. I’m amazed that commercial banks, people like Jamie Dimon, are not investing money in Coinbase, ”Scaramucci added.

Will banks pay attention to the crypto exchange? We want to know your opinion!

Jim Cramer sells part of his crypto and pays the mortgage

Mortgage payment is a pervasive nightmare in the average world. On this occasion, Jim Cramer, host of CNBC’s Mad Money, claimed to have paid for his in full by selling part of his Bitcoin.

According to what was reported for CNBC, Cramer invested in the leading crypto when it was trading at $ 12,000. Let’s do the math, Bitcoin is now trading above $ 60,000. In other words, Cramer’s investment in crypto saw a 400% gain. Who would not take advantage of their profit to pay an obligation as important as the mortgage?

Binance burns one million crypto BNB

Today the crypto exchange announced the fifteenth quarterly burn of BNB. This time Binance burned a total of 1,099,888 BNB, which is equivalent to USD 595,314,380.

It is worth mentioning that this fifteenth quarterly BNB burn is the highest ever in US dollar terms.

Meanwhile, the crypto’s price has risen roughly 1,500% this year, from $ 38 to its all-time high of roughly $ 606 on April 12.

In a few lines …

Canada officially announced the approval of the world’s first Ethereum crypto ETF. Binance is helping Singapore’s Vogue create an NFT platform. Now you will be able to stack Ethereum 2.0 through the crypto exchange Coinbase.

