Crypto is the “world’s best-kept secret,” says former NYSE chairman

Thomas Farley, former chairman of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), has doubled down on his growing interest in the digital currency sector, saying that cryptocurrencies are the “world’s best kept secret.”

In a recent interview with CNBC, Farley noted that the world of finance was “past the point of no return” in cryptocurrencies following Coinbase’s listing on the Nasdaq exchange last week. “The crypto space is amazing, it’s the world’s best kept secret, and maybe the history of financial markets,” says Farley. “I think it’s here to stay and we’ve passed the point of no return.”

Farley, who invested $ 10 million in Coinbase in 2013 on behalf of the NYSE, admitted that Wall Street and traditional finance, in particular, have ignored innovations emerging from the cryptocurrency ecosystem for too long before Coinbase is listed directly on the market. ready. to focus attention on the crypto industry. Farley spoke about the impressive innovations behind decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contracts, noting that the growing space is leaving a mark that is too hard to ignore.

“DeFi exchanges are making as much volume, if not more, than Coinbase today. This space has taken off, but traditional competitors, the Wall Street banks that for a century or several centuries had created markets in all assets around the world, simply ignored it, abdicated their role, and allowed Coinbase to become a $ 80 billion. company, “he added.

In addition to the growth of Coinbase and the emergence of the public market, the DeFi ecosystem has also seen meteoric growth, even in 2021. The launch of innovative offerings including loans, yield farming, flash loans and more has helped the space reach a total locked value (TVL) of more than $ 50 billion.

Despite the growth seen across the board, many are optimistic that innovation in the cryptocurrency ecosystem is just beginning and that the listing of Coinbase will help accelerate the growth of this nascent sector.

Image Source: Shutterstock