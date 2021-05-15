Crypto Industry Brass Explains Harnessing Renewable Energy Could Help BTC Miners

Compartir

The energy consumed by mining, the process that keeps the Bitcoin blockchain running, has been an increasingly popular topic of discussion in recent weeks.

On Friday, CNBC published an interview with SUKU CEO Yonathan Lapchik, during which he explained the Bitcoin mining scene in regards to renewable energy. The interviewer noted that Lapchik previously claimed that 75% of Bitcoin mining comes from renewable energy.

“We think 75% is a true figure,” Lapchik told CNBC, “The miners are really incentivized to use renewable energy.” Directing his thoughts to electric car maker Tesla, which recently announced that it would no longer accept Bitcoin for overdue purchases. Faced with environmental concerns, Lapchik said: “It is surprising that Elon did not consider this before entering the space, before accepting Bitcoin as a payment mechanism for Tesla.”

Tesla opened its doors to payments via Bitcoin by US customers in March. The move was made public after the auto company bought $ 1.5 billion in BTC, announced in February.

Musk, however, recently declared his disapproval of the fossil fuel energy he calls Bitcoin mining, via a Tweet on Wednesday. It also suspended payments to Tesla in BTC, although it is apparently a temporary move until Bitcoin mining reaches satisfactory levels of energy use.

“The data has really been there forever,” Lapchik said about 75%. “We have been proving over and over again that this is a real case for miners on the Bitcoin network.”