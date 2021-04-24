Crypto fever hits digital races: up to $ 125,000 for a virtual horse

The latest phenomenon of NFT cryptomania has reached the world of equestrian. Is about bet on digital horses … but with real money.

All this through online play Zed run, where participants can buy and breed digital horses with which to trade or participate in races. The game features different races and bloodlines, which makes each horse unique.

In addition, they can be bought and sold thanks to the non-fungible tokens (NFT). More than 11,000 digital horses, for which they have come to pay Up to $ 125,000!.

Its creator, Chris Ebeling, has confessed that people will be able to earn a living from trading, breeding and digital horse racing. Do you see yourself raising virtual horses and selling them to earn your money?