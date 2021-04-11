Crypto exchange Coinbase becomes attractive to investors

For many investors, the debut of Coinbase Global Inc., next week will be a $ 2 trillion cryptocurrency market entry. And this has investors on the lookout.

Not only Bitcoin has historical records. The cryptocurrency exchange and sale markets are great beneficiaries of a great demand. And if there is a protagonist these days, that is Coinbase.

In fact, Coinbase has presented exceptional results for the first quarter of 2021. It grows 117% in numbers of users and enters in three months almost double what it entered in all of 2020.

As published by the crypto exchange Coinbase, the total cryptocurrency assets on its platform reached 223 billion dollars in these first months of 2021, about 11% of the total market capitalization of digital currencies. And the number includes about $ 122 billion in digital assets from institutional clients.

In other words, 11% of the entire market goes through this exchange house and more than half of what they move comes from large investors.

Coinbase gears up

These results from the crypto exchange Coinbase, precede its imminent IPO on April 14. Some analysts indicate that after this exit to the stock market, its value will reach 100,000 million dollars.

We’re happy to announce that earlier today, the SEC declared our S-1 registration statement effective and that we expect our direct listing to occur on April 14, 2021, with our Class A common stock trading on the @NASDAQ under the ticker symbol COIN.https: //t.co/cwRZWmj9Pv – Coinbase (@coinbase) April 1, 2021

As a fun fact, regarding Coinbase, Delphi Digital’s Kevin Kelly said: “Next week is going to be fun. Make your popcorn.

In fact, DecenTrader analyst FilbFilb links Coinbase’s exit with a possible Bitcoin crash:

“We may see an increase in volatility around April 14. And, we should pay particular attention to the time that elapses from here until the options expire at the end of the month.

In the same vein, another expert like Willy Woo predicts the opposite, and ensures that there is much more bull market to come.

More investor opinion

Likewise, the investor and expert in cryptocurrencies, Fernando Gutiérrez indicated: “Coinbase was born as an exchange house, but its development goes much further. The institutional investment numbers they handle attest to this. “

For Gutiérrez, the IPO has two readings. On the one hand, it will be a boost for the Blockchain industry, getting many more people to trust this sector. And, on the other hand, it will accelerate the merger with the traditional financial market.

Similarly, Gil Luna, head of institutional research at DA Davidson & Co. said: “Coinbase will win regardless of which crypto asset emerges as the winner. And their income is more tied to trading volumes, which are often less volatile than asset values. ‘

Additionally, Kevin Kelly cautions that those looking for a lower volatility investment may want to sit out of Coinbase’s first week of trading.

I expect to see a lot of volatility next week. Once COIN starts trading ».

According to Kelly: “It can be an attractive opportunity for investors looking to expose themselves to continued adoption of cryptocurrencies. Without assuming similar levels of price volatility ”.

Finally, news such as the Coinbase IPO are a good reflection of the expectation that investors have been generating for months. Now, we want to know your opinion. Let me know in the comment box.

I retire with this phrase from Vince Lombardi: “The achievements of an organization are the results of the combined effort of each individual.”

