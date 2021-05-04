Crypto.com will share user information with other exchanges

This May 3, the Crypto.com exchange announced the implementation on its platform of the travel rule and international anti-money laundering laws (AML) proposed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) .

The ‘travel rule’ requires digital asset service providers (VASPs), such as exchanges and custodians, to share data about their users with other providers. In these cases, any transaction that exceeds 1,000 dollars or euros must be accompanied by personal financial information of the parties involved.

The implementation will be carried out through the Traveler tool of the blockchain analysis company, CipherTrace, which allows users to VASP comply with regulations even with those exchanges in jurisdictions that do not yet apply the “travel rule” in local law, the statement informs.

This would mean that the privacy of users’ personal and financial data would be compromised, since it directly relates the user to transactions. The rule says that complete personal information and account identification of the author and beneficiary of a transfer should be included.

On the other hand, the FATF recently announced that, for the month of June of this year, it would officially publish the new guidelines on the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

With these new guidelines, the FATF intends to broaden the definition of VASPs to include non-custodial services, which would include decentralized exchanges (DEX) and even stablecoin providers. Which would mean that a DEX like Uniswap would also have to integrate identification measures into its software.

“What it’s really about is broadening the definition of a VASP to include DeFi companies, contractors, information providers, etc.” CipherTrace CEO Dave Jevans commented on a podcast.

Being classified as a VASP would require registering with local regulators and collecting and reporting user information to governments. As CriptoNoticias was published, for some, these rules violate the financial privacy of users.

In addition, the measures seem extreme, “There is a lot at stake for crypto companies when it comes to meeting standards, there are fines and even jail,” said Dave Jevans, CEO of CipherTrace.